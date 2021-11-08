Honda HR-V 2022 prints: hybrid, modern and economical

Introduced globally in 1999, the Honda HR-V was only launched in Brazil in its second generation, in 2015. Now, the compact SUV that conquered the world reaches its third generation, maintaining its usual qualities, such as good construction and ample space and also incorporating technological innovations.

With a completely new design, both inside and out, the Honda HR-V 2022 also has a hybrid propulsion system for the first time, for better efficiency and performance. our friends from Motor1 Italy they went to Germany to learn about the novelty and bring us their first impressions. Check out.

exterior

The new Honda HR-V has not grown compared to the previous generation: it is 4.30 meters long, 1.77 m wide and just under 1.60 m high, with lines that have become smoother and lines more decisive. The descending roof refers a little to what we see more and more in SUV coupes. As far as the design is concerned, there is no lack of unique and avant-garde visual elements – with the Honda tradition – such as the large grille with narrow strips in the same color as the bodywork for the effect of a wide front.

The profile is elegant, thanks to 18″ alloy wheels and protruding wheel arches, while the rear has a quirky style. The LED headlights are almost connected by a strip that crosses the car horizontally in two convergences in the central logo and making the SUV look wider than it really is.

interior

Everyone expects a Honda to be rational and worthy of ample space, and the HR-V confirms that. Although the wheelbase has not increased compared to the previous generation, rear passengers have 3.5 cm more knee room (plus two USB sockets in the center tunnel at the top) and, in general, some solutions have been enhanced to make the entire passenger cabin very practical.

Behind, the protagonists are the seats: the rear seat can be raised and locked, providing generous space that can be used, for example, to carry tall or bulky objects. This was possible because the fuel tank has moved: it is no longer under the back seat, but below the driver’s seat.

This extra space also brought benefits in the use of the trunk, which, in size, is below the category average with 304 and 319 liters of minimum capacity depending on the version. The Honda HR-V is a full hybrid and the battery is positioned under the trunk floor, which takes away the space for a possible double bottom. By reclining the rear seat, however, the capacity rises to 1305 liters and the top is completely flat, which is an advantage.

Moving to the dashboard, thanks to Honda tradition, all controls are easily accessible and the systems intuitive and easy to use. The infotainment screen (with Apple CarPlay, also wireless, and Android Auto) is 9″ while the instrumentation on the instrument panel is partially digital. The air conditioning controls are physical and managed from a dedicated platform and below are two USB sockets.

The available spaces are plentiful both in terms of occupants’ freedom of movement and storage compartments, as there are many and various sizes. As with many cars in the category, most of the upholstery materials at the bottom of the cabin are plastic, and the glossy black in the tunnel attracts dust and fingerprints, but those higher up have a nice finish, made from soft plastic or eco-friendly leather. The assemblies have a good quality standard.

What’s up?

Under the hood of the Honda HR-V is a complete hybrid system consisting of a 1.5 liter gasoline engine and two electrics, one generator and one propulsion, for a total power of 131 hp. However, it is a peculiar hybrid that, depending on speed, can work both in series and in parallel. In the first case, at low and medium speeds the traction is exclusively electric. When the battery is discharged, it is powered by the combustion engine, which through the generator produces the energy needed for movement.

The parallel hybrid is used at higher speeds, above 80 km/h, with the 1.5 liter engine directly connected to the transmission via a small clutch. This way, when you walk slowly, you consume much less because the propulsion is exclusively electric, while on the highway, where the hybrid is more demanded, the gasoline engine is the main thrust.

Most of the time, therefore, traction is provided exclusively by the electrical module, and the benefits can be seen by looking at the average consumption indicator. The HR-V encourages a more relaxed playing and gradually induces you to want to drive in a way that consumes less and less fuel, as with a light foot you can easily achieve an excellent average (it’s not difficult to stay in the 20 km/ liter). Comfort is also good: the driving position is high, visibility is excellent in all directions and the same applies to good sound insulation.

Honda has been working to improve the driving behavior, which was actually already one of the strengths of the previous generation HR-V. The steering has been recalibrated, becoming more precise and reasonably straight when the sportier driving mode is selected, with the suspension working well on irregularities, thanks to the greater spring displacement, which reduces lateral forces on the damper and increases rigidity, and the use of low friction ball joints and optimized bushings, which always ensure a feeling of control and security.

Last but not least, the brake: in hybrids, the pedal is normally rubbery and insensitive due to the transition from regenerative to mechanical braking, but here the reverse is true: the pedal has a short stroke and braking it is strong and controllable.

Curiosity

There are many SUVs of this size, but in this case what’s under the hood is what threatens the competition the most, as the only full hybrid SUVs under 4.30 meters on the market are the Toyota Yaris Cross, Hyundai Kona and the Renault Captur, with the HR-V being the largest and most generous of the medium-compact models in Europe.

In Brazil, the new generation Honda HR-V should be launched next year, including national production, scheduled for the beginning of 2022. However, we still don’t know if this interesting (and economical) hybrid version will be available already in the launch, or will be released later.

How much?

The new Honda HR-V can already be ordered at dealerships in Europe (in the case of Italy) at a base price of 30,900 euros (R$198,000), without considering the incentives and discounts for ecological cars, with the first deliveries scheduled for February of 2022.