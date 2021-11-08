Honda will end production of the Civic in December at the farewell of the national model – 11/08/2021

The devastating wave of SUVs will make another victim in the national market. Honda will announce, and may do so in the next few days, the end of the Civic line at the Sumaré plant, in the interior of São Paulo. Production continues until the end of this year to deliver the latest and valued units of the current generation – which have already been or are currently being sold at the brand’s dealerships.

But that doesn’t mean the end of the Civic era here. The eleventh generation is already being sold in the North American market and will be imported to Brazil from next year. It’s a return to origins that we’ll explain below.

Honda’s decision to stop producing in the country what was once its best-seller is based – also – on the number of license plates for the sedan, which has been falling over the last few years.

To give you an idea, between January and October this year, just over 15 thousand units of the Civic in its aspirated and turbo (Touring) versions were sold in the country. That’s half of what its biggest rival did, the Toyota Corolla. It’s also half of what Honda’s best-selling model today, the SUV HR-V, managed to do. And there’s more.

The New City, which we will meet on Thursday, should occupy the garages of those who do not give up a Honda sedan. The bigger brother will come of age, a recalibrated 1.5 direct injection engine, in this new generation, as it will have more size and distance itself from the compacts.

It is worth remembering here that Honda does not comment on future launch strategies. Much less send a farewell letter, of course. But the Civic, who we know, will be missed. I was personally at the start of the Sumaré complex, on the cornerstone and later on the production of the Civic and later the Fit, another one that will say goodbye in 2022 to be replaced by the New City hatch.

Trajectory

The history of the Civic in Brazil began in 1992, when the fifth generation of the sedan arrived imported from the United States. Production in Sumaré began five years later, in 1997, when the sixth generation Civic began to be manufactured in Brazil.

But it was in 2006, with the arrival of the eighth generation that the sedan began to pursue the leadership of the segment. The New Civic revolutionized the midsize sedan market with a futuristic design both inside and out. Another novelty at the time was the introduction of the flex engine. The lead came, however, in 2013 with the arrival of the ninth generation – for many the most beautiful Civic of all.

The tenth and current generation dared again in design but not enough to breathe in the face of the wave (almost a tsunami) of SUVs. The SUVs, which have already “killed” some segments, such as medium hatches, vans and minivans, continue to advance and are now threatening the medium sedans. Who will be able to stop this avalanche?

