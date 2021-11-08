How do Earth-orbiting satellites avoid collisions with each other?

Having satellites in Earth orbit is a great science, engineering and technology achievement. After all, to launch a satellite, put it into orbit and keep it running there, you have to consider factors such as the acceleration of gravity, have a broad grasp of physics and, of course, calculate the orbits — and, if everything works out, they “travel” around the Earth for many years. Even with such care and planning, it can happen that satellites end up colliding with each other or with other objects, especially with space debris. But, after all, how do Earth-orbiting satellites avoid collisions—and why can such incidents sometimes happen?

We can say that satellites are objects that orbit another larger and more massive object. There are two types of them: natural ones (like our Moon) and artificial ones, such as communication satellites, and artificial ones have a power system, an altitude control mechanism, an antenna to transmit and receive information and, finally, a payload. To understand how artificial satellites orbit the Earth without colliding — at least most of the time — it is important to first understand how they are held in orbit. An easy way to understand this is to consider satellites as projectiles, that is, objects that have only one acting force – which is gravity.

When a satellite is launched, it is taken into orbit by a rocket, which gives a “little nudge” to start orbit. Due to the high speed, the satellite is always “falling” and thus circles the planet (Image: Reproduction/ESA – L. Boldt-Christmas)

Earth orbiting satellites: how do they not “fall”?

The exact altitude that defines the beginning of space is a matter for long debate, but we can assume that if an object crosses the Line of Kármán, established at an altitude of 100 km, it will be in space. However, for a satellite to stay in orbit without falling towards the surface, it will have to move at a speed of at least 8 km/s, approximately. In fact, when traveling at this speed, the satellite will “fall” to Earth, but due to the curvature of our planet, this fall will not happen on the surface, but around it — and since the velocity remains stable, this fall is constant, that is, the satellite is always “falling” moving around the Earth, not re-entering the surface. It is noteworthy that many satellites are even supplied with fuel, but it is not used to keep it in orbit, but to change it if necessary, or in case you need to divert it from an object coming towards it.

And there are some varied regions that satellites can travel through. The Earth’s low orbit (or “LEO” for its acronym in English), the same as the International Space Station (ISS), ranges from 160 to 2,000 km in altitude. The geosynchronous (or geostationary) orbit, considered to be the best for communication satellites, extends from the Earth’s equator at an altitude of about 35,786 km – in it, the rate of “fall” follows the Earth’s rotation, which allows that the satellite is almost always in the same place. On the other hand, satellites in polar orbits move from north to south poles at altitudes of approximately 200 to 1,000 km, and this orbit is generally adopted for weather or reconnaissance satellites.

Why can Earth-orbiting satellites collide?

When a satellite is launched into space, the company, space agency or institution responsible for it carefully plans the object’s orbit to prevent it from finding others that are already in orbit, but this does not totally eliminate the risk of a collision happening. The problem is that orbits can change over time, due to interactions between the satellite and Earth’s atmosphere, and to top it all off, there are at least half a million objects in Earth’s orbit. These objects have sizes ranging from small fragments of rockets and spacecraft, to satellites operating alone or in constellations, including old satellites, already deactivated, but which were never rescued.

The European Space Agency estimates that today there are more than 9,600 tons of objects in Earth orbit (Image: Reproduction/NASA ODPO)

Few of them are in use, and most of the rest are space junk floating around thousands of miles an hour. Therefore, as the Earth’s orbit is increasingly “congested”, the chances of collisions are increasing. Today, agencies such as the Space Surveillance Network, in the United States, have been monitoring the orbital debris and, if they identify any of them on the way to an important satellite, they alert NASA and other entities involved. Even so, collisions still happen.

In 2009, for example, a Russian and a US communications satellite collided in space, in what was considered the first time that two artificial satellites accidentally collided. As early as 2013, the Russian satellites Iridium 33 and Cosmos 2251 collided with each other, generating a cloud of orbital debris. Because they travel at extremely high speeds, this debris is dangerous to other satellites and to manned spacecraft—so much so that, from time to time, the International Space Station needs to perform maneuvers to divert objects of this type.

Earlier this year, the US Space Force’s 18th Space Control Squadron received several warnings about a possible collision between OneWeb’s satellites and SpaceX’s Starlink. In the end, they didn’t collide, but passed just 57.9 m apart, a distance considered dangerously short in spatial terms. Both companies are creating their own satellite constellations — while OneWeb has less than 300 launched, SpaceX already has more than 1,600 of them in orbit — and to make it worse, there are several other companies with similar projects, including Amazon with its Project Kuiper, for example.

Starlink satellites contain individual thrusters to perform emergency detours, but they do not always work (Image: Playback/SpaceX)

So far, there is no way to prevent in-orbit encounters or accidents, and there is still no global regulation for this new market for internet satellite constellations. Therefore, the concern with approximations of the type is growing. According to Hugh Leweis, considered the leading space debris expert in Europe, when SpaceX fulfills its goal of reaching 12,000 initial satellites in its constellation, Starlinks will be involved in 90% of dangerous approaches with other objects.

Today, NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and other entities in the space sector are considering measures to reduce the amount of orbital debris and, consequently, the risks of collisions that could result in even more objects in orbit. One possibility would be to use some device to “knock down” the deactivated satellites and, thus, bring them to be burned in the atmosphere; others suggest reusing them, replenishing them to be used again.

