How to choose pans allied for your health? Check the types and how to take care

How to choose pans allied for your health? Check the types, how to care and everything you need to know

You know that song that says “an old pot makes good food”? Well, today (11/07), Folha Go’s Easy Recipes Blog brought you super important information: this tool is directly related to our well-being and you’ll understand why! Know, therefore, how to choose pans allied to your health.

When we talk about health, we usually imagine healthy eating and exercise practices, right? However, pans also enter this list.

How to choose pans allied for your health

Many people don’t know, but pans are directly related to health. That’s because, depending on the material they are made and the use, these utensils can expose us to several serious risks involving health.

But how so? Simply put, pans can change the color and flavor of food; so far so good. The problem is when the pan releases substances that are harmful to health due to the wear and tear on its material.

This long-term release of toxic substances can cause serious illnesses such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and changes in the thyroid, a super important gland in our body that produces equally needed hormones.

Therefore, any type of pan needs to be well taken care of, as proper maintenance prevents this problem from occurring. If you are very attached (o) to a set of pans, but it is well worn, better not use it anymore for cooking, maybe to decorate, at most, ok?

Types of Cookware: Advantages and Disadvantages

There are several types of pans and each one of them needs specific care so as not to pose a health risk. Therefore, check what they are, as well as their advantages and disadvantages.

Aluminum

This is the most common and accessible type. However, it is important to remove the food from the pan after it is prepared if you are going to store it for many hours.

Maintenance is simple, but requires frequent good cleaning. It’s not the most ideal type to have at home in terms of health. But it can be used to prepare quick recipes.

stainless steel

Beautiful and easy to maintain, stainless steel pans are durable and cost-effective.

Unlike aluminum, it does not stain easily, but must be replaced after a certain period of use, as it can release toxic metals, contaminate food and facilitate the appearance of some diseases.

Nonstick

Super practical, they don’t stick to the food and are very easy to clean, the non-stick pans are the choice of many people.

However, they are composed of perfuoro-octanoic acid (PFOA) and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), highly toxic substances.

Use is permitted, but only with new or preserved pans. At the slightest sign of deterioration, do not use them.

Ceramics

Ceramic pans maintain the ideal heat for food preparation without burning, are non-stick and free from toxic materials, which is perfect for health.

However, it is one of the most expensive types on the market.

Glass

Another super interesting type of pot when it comes to health. However, they have the same disadvantage as ceramic pans: they are more expensive.

Also, they conduct a lot of heat, which can burn food more easily.

There are several other types, but these are the most common. So remember: to maintain health, always use pots in good condition.

