How to make the FGTS birthday withdrawal, find out now! » Prime Newspaper

O FGTS birthday withdrawal allows you to receive a portion of your FGTS every year in the month you were born. Find out today, 11/07, how the FGTS birthday withdrawal works at Valor Diário!

What is the Employment Compensation Fund – FGTS?

As the name implies, this guarantee fund is derived from the length of service of each worker.

In this way, it is made up by depositing 8% of the employee’s salary each month in Caixa’s accounts.

Thus, the worker who received an unfair dismissal will have this protection and will still be able to receive even the full amount, which he received monthly.

How does birthday loot work?

It is released on the 1st day of the anniversary month and is also available for up to 3 months. The worker who opts for this benefit will withdraw a pre-determined percentage of the FGTS plus an additional installment.

However, if the employee does not withdraw within the allowed date, the amount automatically returns to the FGTS.

How to hire?

The hiring of this modality is not mandatory and, in addition, it can be done through the FGTS application itself, through the site acessoseguro.caixa.gov.br, or through the agency and application of Caixa Econômica.

Stay tuned!

Those who opt for the birthday withdrawal will not be able to withdraw the full amount of the FGTS if they undergo a layoff.

However, whoever chooses to change to withdrawal-birthday may revert to withdrawal-withdrawal at any time.

Also, the other types of withdrawals provided for by law, such as withdrawals for serious illnesses or for the purchase of one’s own house, remain in the withdrawal-anniversary.

In addition, in the event of termination of the contract, the fine is 40% if dismissed without just cause, which is still available without changes.

