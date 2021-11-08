How to transfer contacts from Android phonebook to iPhone

Have you ever needed to transfer contacts from your address book from an Android device to the iOS Contacts app on an iPhone? What was once a nightmare is now easily resolved, thanks to the Google account’s connectivity on both systems and its fast, secure and efficient synchronization.

How to Sync Android Calendar Contacts to iPhone

If you have contacts in your calendar on an Android device and you are migrating to an iOS device, check out below how simple it is to sync to your Google account and migrate to your new device.

Sync Android address book with Google account

​​On your Android device, open system settings and enter “Accounts & Sync”. On the next screen, sign in to your Google account. Activate the “Contacts” option and click to sync your device’s calendar with your Google account.

Sync your Android address book with your Google account. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

Turn on syncing your Google account’s address book on iPhone

​​Now go to your iPhone Settings and enter “Contacts”. On the next screen, go to “Accounts” and click on your Google account connected to the iPhone to which you want to transfer contacts. In your account options, activate the “Contacts” option to download your address book from your Google account.

Turn on syncing contacts from your Google account on your iPhone. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

Transfer contacts from Google Calendar to your iPhone’s Contacts app

​​Finally, open the iOS native Contacts app on your iPhone. With the app open, click on “Groups” located at the top left of the screen. In the window that will open, activate to sync the contacts from your Google account and transfer them to the Contacts app on your iPhone.

Transfer contacts from your Google Calendar to the iOS Contacts app. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)