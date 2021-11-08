Max Verstappen came out on top at the Mexico GP. The Dutchman thus increased his lead in the drivers’ championship.

The Red Bull driver started the race in third position on the grid, but regained ground at the first corner. “The start itself was good, but I had a good vacuum,” he told Ziggo Sport. “So we went into the first corner with three cars and it’s all about who brakes last. I knew exactly where to brake, so it worked well.”

During the race, Verstappen asked a lot about Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez on the team radio. The Mexican was behind the Mercedes driver. “I wanted to know how close they were to each other. It was an important race again in Mexico”. Verstappen lost the fastest lap to Valtteri Bottas. “It’s a shame, of course, but we couldn’t do it with the tires we had. This is always very important on this track. I was very confident it would go well,” he said.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Verstappen shared more praise for his teammate. “Czech in the last races has recovered well. He was pushing Lewis at the very end and it’s good to have both cars on the podium, especially having Czech on the podium in his home GP, it was amazing to see,” he added.