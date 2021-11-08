Ibovespa moves forward with mining and steel without taking PEC off the radar By Reuters



© Reuters. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker



By Patricia Vilas Boas and Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The government sought to establish itself in the positive on Monday, supported particularly by the recovery of mining and steel papers and the positive opening on Wall Street, despite the maintenance of uncertainties related to the PEC of the Precatório.

At 11:44, the Ibovespa rose 0.74%, to 105,598.9 points. The financial volume totaled 5.4 billion reais.

On Wall Street, the trading floor opened in the blue, with the world reaching a record high, after the US Congress passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Friday night.

In Brazil, last Friday, the minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Rosa Weber suspended the budget execution of the rapporteur’s amendments, called “secret budget”, used in negotiations to obtain votes in favor of the PEC of the Precatório.

The PEC, which changes the rules on government debts whose payment was determined by the Court, opens fiscal space for a temporary social benefit until the end of 2022, when President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to seek re-election.

Last week, the basic text of the proposal was approved in the first round in the Chamber of Deputies by a small margin, which brought suspicion about a second approval, expected for Tuesday — and necessary before going to the Senate.

“The minister’s decision already delays the vote in the second round in the Chamber, scheduled for this week, in addition to giving time for the opposition to articulate with the deputies, aiming to change the score in favor of the government,” stated the CM Capital team.

The plenary of the Supreme Court will assess Weber’s decision in an extraordinary virtual session between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), however, guaranteed that the vote for the second round of the PEC will take place this Tuesday and that it will be approved.

This Monday afternoon, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), will meet with the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, to discuss Rosa Weber’s decision.

As of this Monday, the São Paulo stock exchange will close later, with the closing call ending at 18:00.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON (SA:) advanced 4%, finding support in futures in Asia, after the shares accumulated a drop of almost 10.5% last week. GERDAU PN (SA:) was up 5.2% against the backdrop of the passing of an infrastructure law in the US Congress. Still in the sector, PNA USIMINES (SA:) appreciated 4.5%, with Anfavea figures showing a rise in and in the country in October compared to September.

– CIELO ON (SA:) gained 8.3%, having on the radar an improvement in the recommendation of the company’s shares by means of payments by JPMorgan, from ‘underweight’ to ‘neutral’. In the sector, GETNET BRASIL UNIT (SA:) rose 1.5%.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) advanced 2.9%, also recovering from last week’s losses of more than 5%, benefited this Monday by the positive sign in foreign market prices. In the sector, PetroRio (SA:), which soared in the last trading session, rose 3.8%, abandoning initial weakness.

– BANK OF BRAZIL ON (SA:) appreciated by 0.6% before the balance of the third quarter, forecast for after the market close. In the sector, ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN (SA:) also rose 0.6% after the BC authorized the bank to buy 11.38% of XP INC. (NASDAQ:) (SA:). BANCO INTER UNIT (SA:) retreated 4.7%, the worst performance among the banks of the Ibovespa, after an appreciation of around 30% last week.

– BB SEGURIDADE (SA:) retreated 1%, after BB’s insurance and pension arm reported earlier fall in the third quarter, as well as revised guidance for Brasilprev’s pension reserves (PGBL and VGBL)

– PETZ ON (SA:) fell 3.4% before the third quarter, expected after the closing of the São Paulo stock exchange.

– M.DIAS BRANCO ON (SA:), which is not on the Ibovespa, advanced 7%, even after the pasta and biscuit manufacturer reported a decline in the third quarter, as net revenue set a record in the period, with an increase of prices to restore margins.

(Edition by Eduardo Simões)