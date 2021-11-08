Ibovespa starts a week in fall; Inter, Magalu and Alpargatas lead losses By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The trades down 0.29%, with 104,525 points at 10:18. Banco Inter (SA:), Magazine Luiza (SA:) and Alpargatas (SA:) pulled the fall, while Cielo (SA:), Getnet (SA:) and Usiminas (SA:) led the rise this morning.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

BB Security (SA:) – The company reported on Monday adjusted R$ 975.8 million in the third quarter, a drop of 11% compared to the same period in 2020, affected by negative markings to market by Brasilprev and by the increase of 5 percentage points in the Social Contribution rate on o Net Income (CSLL) for insurance companies. The papers retreated 2.23%, to R$ 22.33.

Itaú (SA:) – Itaú Unibanco obtained approval from . The acquisition was provided for in a contract signed in May 2017 and the consummation of the acquisition is expected to take place in 2022, and its completion depends on approvals from regulatory bodies abroad. Shares fell 0.04% to R$22.87.

Goal (SA:) – The , while the offer rose 5.3% also in the annual comparison. As a result, the occupancy rate on the company’s flights in Brazil last month reached 84.3%, an increase of 6.4 percentage points year on year. Assets retreated 1.75%, to R$17.98.

M. Dias Branco (SA:) – The maker of pasta and biscuits M. Dias Branco had R$ 196.6 million in the third quarter, down 25.9% year-on-year, with a decline in demand after the peak of consumption caused by social isolation measures against the Covid-19 pandemic. Ebitda reached R$286.6 million in the quarter, down 12.6% year-on-year. The shares soared 3.70%, at R$31.68.

JBS (SA:) – Moody’s credit risk rating agency raised the JBS rating from Ba1 to Baa3, in the category considered low risk, or investment grade. The outlook for the rating is stable. Shares rose 0.03% to R$38.78.

Suzano (SA:) – Suzano plans to start the Cerrado project in the second half of 2024, after an investment of R$ 19.3 million, according to Valor Econômico. The unit will have a capacity of 2.55 million tons per year and the lowest cash production cost in the world, less than R$ 400 per ton in the long term. Shares depreciated 0.51%, at R$49.10.

Aura Minerals (SA:) – Aura Minerals announced that its mining project in Matupá (MT) could reach an estimated net present value of approximately US$131.1 million, according to Valor Econômico. Assets fell 0.95%, to R$49.08.

Engie (SA:) – On November 29, 2021, Engie will pay the interim dividends, based on the financial statements prepared on June 30, 2021, in the amount of R$789,517,909.13, corresponding to R$0.9676321449 per share. Engie’s shares retreated 0.30%, to R$ 39.38.