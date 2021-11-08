If a doctor prescribed it, the health plan must pay for ECMO treatment

If a doctor prescribes treatment with temporary circulatory support (ECMO) considering that this is the best way to fight the disease, the health plan operator is not allowed to limit the alternatives for restoring the health of the insured.

Health plan ignored the patient’s requests for costing the indicated treatment

With this understanding, Judge Vanessa Maria Trevisan, of the 13th Civil Court of Brasília, upheld the lawsuit filed by a health plan beneficiary to oblige the operator to pay for the treatment.

The plaintiff needed ECMO treatment when he was diagnosed with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, which is why he was urgently hospitalized. He asked the health plan operator for the cost, but got no response.

In the Judiciary, he obtained a favorable injunction. However, he did not resist the disease and died. In the process, his estate asked for reimbursement of expenses, as the operator would have paid only the first two weeks of treatment.

The company already stated that there is no contractual or legal coverage for the treatment, as there is no obligation, according to a resolution by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). Therefore, it considered the refund of amounts paid to be improper.

For the magistrate, however, the operator of the health plan did not prove the contractual exclusion of coverage and did not even inform the possibility of adopting another treatment provided for in the list of ANS and that had applicability to the patient’s case.

Thus, he considered the conduct to be abusive, since the choice of the best treatment and the material indicated based on the diagnosis and therapeutic possibilities is up to the doctor, not the company. The health plan can only establish the diseases that will be covered, but not the type of treatment used.

“The defendant’s conduct is abusive and illegal, and there is a legitimate interest on the part of the plaintiff in demanding full coverage of the procedures necessary for the treatment of her illness, in view of the need to preserve her health in the most effective and adequate way possible, providing it the enjoyment of all medical procedures established by medicine and recommended by the assistant physician”, argued the magistrate.

The plaintiff was represented by the lawyers Matheus Pimenta de Freitas, Luiz Fernando Cardoso and Gabriel Vieira, from office Pepper by Freitas Advogados. For them, the decision is irreparable and demonstrated “a sophisticated sense of humanity”.

“If the insured’s physician, who monitors your treatment daily, prescribes the therapy as irreplaceable and essential for the maintenance of the patient’s life, and the health plan denies coverage without any basis in the contract, what is the health plan for ?”, commented Matheus Pimenta.

jurisprudential position

When analyzing the case, the magistrate adopted the position of the 3rd Panel of the STJ according to which, if there is provision for coverage of the disease, it is not up to the operator to restrict the treatment, as this is an abusive conduct. This is because the list of ANS procedures is considered an example.

This understanding differs from that observed by the 4th Panel of the STJ, for which the list is exhaustive, even if in exceptional cases, based on technical information and provided that the balance of the health plan contract is not jeopardized, it is possible to Judiciary admits such coverage.

The divergence is being settled in judgment of the 2nd Section of the STJ, which unites the ten ministers of both groups. So far, only the rapporteur, Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, has voted. The case was interrupted by a request for a review by Minister Nancy Andrighi.

0723363-68.2021.8.07.0001