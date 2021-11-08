Immigrants flee the runway in Spain after an emergency landing – International

PALMA DE MALLORCA, SPAIN – It was Friday and everything looked normal on Air Arabia flight 3O437. It was a four-hour trip from Casablanca, Morocco, to Istanbul, Turkey.

The Airbus A320 had taken off on time and was flying at cruise speed when a passenger got sick and forced the pilot to make an emergency landing in Palma de Mallorca, in Spain. From then on, it was a god help us.

The aircraft stopped and, as soon as the doctors entered, a group of passengers ran out the door. The Spanish police watched in disbelief, unable to immediately process what was happening.

Across the asphalt, about 20 illegal immigrants ran away and jumped over the fences. “It is common for us to receive requests for emergency landings when a passenger is sick and the pilot believes it is important to land,” said Aina Calvo, the Spanish government’s top official in the Balearic Islands. “What is unusual and unprecedented, is 20 people running down the airport runway.”

In fact, the group consisted of well over 20 immigrants. One of them, as it turned out later, was a Moroccan who would have simulated a diabetic coma. On Sunday 7, Spanish police had captured at least 12 fleeing immigrants. One of them was spotted walking on the road that connects the airport to the city of Manacor. The rest are still at large.

Palma de Mallorca airport had to be closed for a few hours and 13 flights had to be diverted until operations could resume, early in the morning on Saturday. “The airport is operating normally, but the feeling is general: what happened cannot be repeated and the authorities need to review their protocols to guarantee the safety of everyone,” said Francina Armengol, head of government of the Balearics.

Daniel Zamit, a spokesman for the Spanish Air Traffic Controllers Union, called the incident a “serious breach of security” and said the protocols in place would be revised. Police are investigating whether the group’s flight was spontaneous or, as it appears, a plot designed to illegally immigrate to Europe.

The Moroccan who allegedly simulated a diabetic coma was taken to a hospital, where he was examined. After doctors determined he was fine, he was arrested for illegally entering Spain. However, according to the EFE news agency, the other passenger who accompanied him disappeared.

According to Spanish authorities, the total number of passengers involved in various confusions on the Air Arabia flight reaches 24, including one person detained for aggressive behavior on the plane. / EFE and REUTERS