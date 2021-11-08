In a dizzying fall, Folha prints only 55,000 copies a day

In the fall, Folha de S. Paulo prints only 55,373 thousand copies per day. The newspaper has already registered 1 million copies. Today, it produces just over 5% of the amount. In 2016, the newspaper printed 145,662 copies daily. According to data from the IVC (Institute for Verification of Communication), the vehicle sells less printed material than Estadão and the O Globo newspaper.

On average, newspapers had an increase of 6.4% in digital and a drop of 13.6% in print in 2021. Folha remains in the lead of paid digital subscriptions, with 302,880.

It leads the ranking, the Super Notícia, which sells 80,608 copies daily. The worst ranked in print sales is O Povo, which sells less than 6,000 copies and has dropped 8.2% since December 2020.

The ranking counts numbers of the vehicles Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, O Estado de S. Paulo, Super Notícia (MG), Zero Hora (RS), Valor Econômico, Correio Braziliense (DF), Estado de Minas, A Tarde ( BA) and The People (CE). The information is from Poder360.

Globo has more readers than Folha

If added to the total circulation, of print and digital, the newspaper O Globo leads the ranking. In total, the vehicle has 372,061 paid circulation. The vehicle is followed by Folha, with 358,253, which usually competes for the top with the Marinho family. Then comes the Estadão, with 227,914.

