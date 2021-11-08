In a match with disallowed goals, Palmeiras beat Santos and becomes runner-up

Palmeiras beat Santos 2-0 this Sunday (7), in Vila Belmiro, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. In a classic of two very different times, Santos started better, but saw their rival grow in production and score four goals, two of which were disallowed.

With the result, Santos follows in 15th position in the Brazilian Championship table, with 35 points, but may be surpassed by Bahia in this round, depending on the result of their game. Palmeiras, on the other hand, resumes the vice-leadership, but is also waiting for Flamengo’s game to find out if the position will be final at the end of the round.

GAME STARTS WITH THE TWO TEAMS LOOKING FOR THE ATTACK

In the first fifteen minutes of the game, the match was busy, with both teams launching themselves on the attack in search of the goal. The beginning of the match, however, did not have so many chances of danger, but Santos got better, on two occasions, the first with Lucas Braga, on the left, in the fourth minute and the other in the 11th minute of the game, with a kick by Raniel, within the area. Lucas Braga’s shot was saved by Weverton and Rainel’s submission went through the side of the goal, in a goal kick.

Palmeiras started the game by pressing the Santos ball out, but gave space in the back of the defense, where Peixe created his moves, mainly around the edges of the field.

DEPARTURE IS MORE FOOTPRINT

With the development of the first half, the game became more balanced and, therefore, more truncated. Palmeiras sought to work the ball in attack, while Santos used counterattacks as their main weapon, exploiting the speed of their attacking players. Verdão had difficulty dealing with the balls in the back and ended up committing many fouls. Gómez and Zé Rafael received a yellow card in sprints where they failed to break the counterattack. On the other hand, Palmeiras had a dangerous foul at the entrance to the area and arrived with danger in crosses in the area.

RONY OPENS SCORE BUT GOL IS VOID

In the 40th minute of the first half, Dudu received the ball at the end, won by high and found Ron, outside the area. The shirt number 7 hit João Paulo’s corner, who stretched but didn’t stop the ball from entering the goal. The referee, however, disallowed the goal after checking the move in the VAR and verifying a touch on Dudu’s arm during the rally.

RON BRANDS AGAIN! THIS TIME, VALUE

Just a minute after his goal was disallowed, Ron scored again. In a quick attacking move, Dudu took a nice step of the letter to Raphael Veiga, who quickly crossed the ball as far as Ron’s arrival, inside the area. The forward came face to face with João Paulo and dislocated the goalkeeper, opening the score for Palmeiras na Vila. After the bid, Santos tried to draw, but little happened and the first half was closed.

SECOND HALF STARTS WITH ANOTHER VOID BY RONY

The second stage started balanced, with the two teams going to the attack. In search of the equalizer, Santos arrived well with a shot by Vinicius Zanocelo, from outside the area, which forced Weverton to stretch to make the save. Afterwards, Ron again scored for Palmeiras, in a quick counterattack with Scarpa. The goal, however, was disallowed due to the absence of shirt 7 when he received the assistance. It was Ron’s third goal of the match, the second disallowed.

SANTOS OPENS, PALMEIRAS EXPLORES THE COUNTER-ATTACK

Unlike the first half, the dynamics of the second stage had Santos attacking and Palmeiras exploiting counterattacks. Needing to tie the game, Fábio Carille put Carlos Sánchez in the game and moved up the lines, which resulted in spaces in the back of the defense, exploited by Verdão. In addition to Ron’s disallowed goal, alviverde came again with shirt number 7 and created a good opportunity with Dudu. Peixe, in turn, arrived with danger in a submission from outside the area with Lucas Braga, who hit the post.



RAPHAEL VEIGA EXPANDS TO PALMEIRAS

On minute 27, Piquerez stole the ball in midfield, triangulated with Dudu and crossed the ball in the area, looking for Ron. The defense took the ball, but Ron got the rebound and passed it to Raphael Veiga, who had space to finish the ball in the high corner of the goal defended by João Paulo and score the second goal by Verdão. The goal capped the best moment of Palmeiras in the match, when the team had more possession and controlled the game in the attacking field.

GAME GET WARMEST IN THE FINAL MINUTES

The last few minutes of the game were quieter. With the advantage on the scoreboard, Palmeiras held the game with the ball at their feet. Thus, the tiem sought to keep their opponent away from the attacking field and exchange passes, looking for an opportunity to kill the game. Santos sought the attack whenever they had the ball, but found it difficult to penetrate the defense and get good chances. Thus, the game ended with less intensity, with one side managing the victory.

Santos will return to the field on Wednesday (10), at 7 pm, in Vila Belmiro, to face Red Bull Bragantino, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. Palmeiras also plays on Wednesday, but at 8:30 pm, against Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque, also for the 31st round of the Brasileirão.

SAINTS 0 X 2 PALM TREES

Date and time: November 7, 2021, at 4:00 pm (Brasília time)

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Daniel Luis Marques (SP)

video arbiter: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (Fifa-SP)

Goals: Rony (44’/1ºT) (0-1), Raphael Veiga (27’/2ºT)

Yellow cards: Raniel, Madson and Felipe Jonatan (SAN) Gustavo Gómez and Zé Rafael (PAL)

Red cards:

SAINTS

João Paulo, Danilo Boza, Robson (Carlos Sánchez, at half-time) and Emiliano Velázquez (Wagner Leonardo, at 6’/2nd T); Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan, Marcos Guilherme (Pirani, 24’/1ºT) and Lucas Braga; Marinho and Raniel (Ângelo, 24’/2ºT).

Technician: Fabio Carille

PALM TREES

​Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael (Danilo Barbosa, at 39’/2ºT), Raphael Veiga (Patrick de Paula, at 30’/2ºT) and Gustavo Scarpa (Breno Lopes, at 30’/2ºT); Dudu and Ron (Deyverson, 39’/2ºT).

Technician: Abel Ferreira

