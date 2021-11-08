In a new action, Rosa Weber orders the Chamber to explain the vote of the PEC on Precatório

Justice Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), gave a period of 24 hours for the Chamber of Deputies to comment on an action filed by deputy and former president of the Chamber Rodrigo Maia (without party-RJ) against the vote of the PEC of Precatório.

Rosa Weber followed the same understanding that has already given in recent days in another two actions that question the vote of the PEC, whose basic text was approved in the first round by the deputies last week. As it is an amendment to the Constitution, the project must be voted on again in the second round by the deputies, which is scheduled for this week.

“Considering the high relevance of the topic under discussion, I sign a period of 24 (twenty-four) hours to the defendant authorities, to provide the information they deem pertinent, before examining the request for preliminary injunction”, decided the minister this Sunday (7th ).

The deadline starts from the notification of the Chamber, which should take place this Monday (8).

Maia sued the STF alleging that “the approval process completely ignored the Constitution and regimental norms, following serious violations of the due legal legislative process.”

The deputy uses two justifications: the authorization given by the Board of Directors of the Chamber for deputies on an official mission to participate in the session – the same argument pointed out by the previous actions of a group of deputies and the PDT – and also the presentation of an “agglutinative amendment” , which, in practice, added new passages to the PEC during the analysis of the text in the plenary.