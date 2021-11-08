In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Pilar faces Tonico and gets slapped: ‘Vagabunda’ · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will be slapped in the face by Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The aggression will take place after the doctor catches a conversation between the villain and Diego (Mouhamed Harfouch) on the Globo telenovela. The deputy will attack the girl, speak insults against her and threaten her with death. “Bitch”, will curse the bastard.

In the scenes planned to air from the next Monday’s chapter (15) , the health professional will receive a mysterious note and will arrive at the place where the politician will be in a suspicious conversation with her boyfriend. Disappointed, she will face them both.

The owner of the newspaper O Berro will play bass and reveal that Diego is married. “Tonico sent me to investigate, after I went with you to his house, to read your father’s will,” the lawyer will claim. “Still, you’re still a scoundrel,” Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will retort.

“And why did you give up on marrying the black boy?”, the villain will mock. “You don’t care! Listen, even if it’s the last thing I do in my life: I’m going to make you pay for your crimes and I’m going to get my poor sister out of this marriage,” Pilar will threaten.

Tonico will not drop the ball and will deliver that he assaulted Dolores (Daphne Bozaski). “Look here, if I find out that they crossed the same sidewalk, that you threatened to peep with her, it’s Dolores who’s going to try my belt again”, will say the bad guy.

“Did you hit her? You bastard! Coward! Demon”, will react the doctor, disgusted. At this moment, the villain will slap the girl in the face, and she will fall to the ground. “Get that bitch out of here or I’ll kill her,” he will order his partner.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

