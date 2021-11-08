In the arms of the crowd, Criciúma parades in the fire truck and celebrates access to Serie B

Criciúma’s delegation is back and brought access to the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. The cast landed in Içara, where they were welcomed by fans who showed up with about 200 cars in front of the Fire Department of Içara. From there, the coaching staff and players climbed into the fire truck and headed towards Heriberto Hülse.

Upon disembarking, the technician Claudio Tencati spoke with the reporter and recalled the importance of the fan in this victorious process that took the club back to the second national division. “The last two games at home were exciting, we felt the heat of the fans again, with the traditional carvoeira band. I love the music, it’s exciting and gives an extra emotion. The fan is part of this context, without the fans, football is a monotonous, boring thing. With the fans it’s always better”, he said.

Tencati still doesn’t know if it will remain in Tigre. His relationship with the club ended yesterday and the renewal will depend on new negotiations and also on the definition of the new president, since Anselmo Freitas did not define his permanence. “The president said that if he had a possible access, he would remain, so now it’s time to talk, be calm and define the future,” he explained.

We followed the fans’ excitement through social media, as it was in the last training session and the last game. We witnessed this affection and wanted to reciprocate in some way. Criciúma deserved it for everything they’re doing, the city deserves it, the team deserves it and the fans deserve it. Thanks to God we were able to execute what we idealized. Congratulations to everyone involved. It’s a unique, remarkable moment and we are making history in Criciúma.

Claudio Tencati, Criciúma coach

______

Who also spoke to the report was left-back Hélder. He did not travel with the squad to Belém, as he was serving a suspension for the third yellow card he suffered against Ituano. We’re happy, I couldn’t play the last game, but I was thinking positively that everything was going to be fine. We came with this project and thank God we were successful. The fan supported us all the time, he is a very passionate fan and the achievement is for them too”, said the player.

The lateral has a contract until the end of the month with Tigre and says he intends to talk to the board to define the future. “My priority is to stay here, if people are interested, my first option is always Criciúma”, he said.

Below, check out the videos and photo gallery of the party prepared by the fans: