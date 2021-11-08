In the heart of Paris, a vertical forest – Culture

Who circulates today on Boulevard Pasteur, in the Montparnasse district, in Paris, is hardly indifferent to a newly opened building that, in contrast to the neoclassical elegance of its surroundings, exceeds in exuberance and freshness. All due to a dense vegetation layer, formed by plants of the most different sizes, which hangs from its façade, ensuring internal privacy, and placing the building in permanent prominence in the landscape.

Nothing, however, that is directly associated with the already popular vertical gardens, which, in recent years, began to cover blind walls around the globe. With 8 thousand m², the Villa M, a mixed-use building – with a hotel, restaurant, bar, conference rooms, as well as clinics and health startups – is more associated with the idea of ​​a “vertical forest”, in which vegetation appears as a component of architecture. And not just as a simple green overlay on top of it.

“In this case, it is the structure itself, designed specifically for this purpose, which supports the vegetation. Over time, we hope that it will come to dominate the entire façade and thus become the main protagonist of the project”, explains Guillaume Sibaud, from the French-Brazilian firm Triptyque (triptyque.com), who, alongside his partner, Olivier Raffaëlli, sign the project. “In addition to integrating the building into the city, the living façade contributes to sustainability by improving the building’s thermal conditions, increasing its energy efficiency,” says Raffaëlli.

self-sufficient

With seven floors, Villa M, owned by the Pasteur Mutualité Group – an association that brings together professionals from various medical fields – has seven floors, in addition to a garden of aromatic and medicinal plants on its rooftop. In tune with the sustainable proposal of architecture, its interiors were in charge of Philippe Starck (starck.com), who favored sustainable materials, organic colors and ecologically responsible products in his project.

As a result, it meets the ecological ideals of the current mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, currently in her second term and already identified as a strong name in the 2022 presidential race. with an emphasis on the main tourist regions: L’Opéra, Hôtel de Ville, Gare de Lyon and Montparnasse.

Sized to receive small to medium-sized plants – including small trees and vines – Villa M’s plants are also self-sufficient in terms of water consumption. Its huge planters, 80 cm deep, were connected to a drain system that captures rainwater and provides automatic irrigation. Only three annual maintenance will be enough to preserve the façade.

The choice of plant species was conducted by landscaper Pablo Georgieff, from the Coloco studio (coloco.org). “In the composition of the flower beds, I tried to create a mix of medicinal, herbaceous and fruit plants. All are autochthonous, but I tried to prioritize varieties that performed well in each season of the year, blooming in spring and showing yellowish leaves in autumn”, he explains.