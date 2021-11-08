‘In the times of the Emperor’: after unmasking Diego, Pilar discovers his great secret

Mouhamed Harfouch and Gabriela Medvedovski in ‘In the Emperor’s Times’ (Photo: João Miguel Junior/Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “In the times of the Emperor”, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will unmask Diego (Mouhamed Harfouch) and discover his big secret.

After being almost convinced by the lawyer to sell her father’s land in Bahia to a colonel, the doctor will discover that the interested buyer died a long time ago. She will then withdraw from the operation.

Later on, Pilar will receive an anonymous note asking for urgent medical attention. When you reach the place, you will find everything empty. She will walk in anyway and catch Diego arguing with Tonico (Alexandre Nero). You will then conclude that the two are in league. The girl will be hidden listening to everything.

The villain will complain that Diego failed to sell Eudoro’s (José Dumont) property. Upon hearing the boy’s apology, he will become even more irritated:

– Enough of this litany! I will not give up of those lands. Diego, what do you do…

At this point, Pilar will appear:

– Don’t waste your plans on me, Tonico. I caught the two scammers together! Bastards!

Diego will promise to explain everything better and will say that he was the victim of blackmail. Tonic won’t let you down:

– Oh, come on, I don’t have the patience for that, no. I would like to see Pilar Cavalcante be the

third wife of Diego Valente.

– What? – Pilar will ask.

– Diego already has two families, half a dozen children. And you’re another fool who fell on his lip. Okay for you, smart? – Tonico will mock, leaving the girl in shock.

