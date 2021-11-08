Inflation pressures quarter results | Companies

The rise in inflation and interest rates has already been reflected in the balance sheet season for the third quarter, which began at the end of October, and in estimates for the last three months of this year. According to executives, the transfer of the increase in costs in the production chain is causing a retraction in the population’s consumption, especially among the lower-income strata, with a direct impact on the revenues of companies in various sectors.

The increase in raw material costs pressured profit margins in the period from July to September of part of the companies that published their financial statements – around 30. Shoe manufacturer Grendene highlighted in its presentation of results for the period the increase in prices PVC resin, motivated by factors such as the shortage of containers and the energy crisis in China.

The increase in the interest rate is another factor that will have a harmful effect, especially for the most indebted

A “more malignant” inflation in the last months of 2021, due to the escalation in the prices of food, fuel and energy, with an impact on the company’s brands more exposed to the C and D classes, is what is expected by the investor relations director at Grendene, Alceu de Albuquerque, who spoke with analysts during a earnings conference call last week.

Alpargatas was another retailer that drew attention to cost pressure. Roberto Funari, president of the Havaianas manufacturer, stated in the earnings release that the rise in costs will generate deterioration in the gross margin, the difference between revenue and costs. “We are not working with an optimistic scenario, but with the current scenario,” he said to analysts.

Despite its balance having been praised by the market, with a robust sales volume, Ambev and its parent company, AB InBev, expressed concern about the high in inputs and do not rule out new adjustments in products. “In countries where more than one adjustment was made in the year, such as Brazil, what was observed is that general inflation followed the increases and demand remains strong,” said the president of AB InBev, Michel Doukeris, when analyzing the results.

Ambev works with a scenario where pressure on the margins should continue, said Lucas Lira, the company’s chief financial officer, during a conference call. This is because the perspective, according to the company, is that there will not be a significant drop in costs. Even so, the company expects that in 2022 the greatest pressure will come from commodities, with the exchange rate, a factor that weighed on this year, starting to leave the scene.

In this environment, Unidas does not intend to waive the transfer of costs. “In car rental rates are rising consistently. And we are passing on the cost increases to rates,” said the CEO of the rental company, Luis Fernando Memória Porto, during a conference call. “We will not give up profitability for any other criteria. Companies that made different alternatives are no longer here to tell a story.”

“Inflation has not arrived due to an increase in demand, but due to costs,” stated the commercial director of Assaí, Wlamir dos Anjos, during a conference call on the cash and carry network, which identified an acceleration in the movement of exchange for cheaper products by customers .

The successive price increases in the food sector also imposed worse results on Grupo Pão de Açucar, controller of Assaí, which went from profit to loss in the quarter. Macroeconomic factors such as high unemployment and strong inflation, said the vice-president of finance at the GPA, Guillaume Gras, “hashed the performance of consumption”.

Non-essential sectors, such as discretionary retail, will have difficulty passing on the increase in costs to customers, according to Guide Investimentos analyst Rodrigo Crespi. The consequence is known: the drop in purchasing power will cause these companies to have reduced margins and poor results.

Even sectors considered to be priorities may reach a point at which they will no longer be able to pass on prices if inflation continues to erode income, says the research manager at Ativa Investimentos, Pedro Serra.

In companies operating at the opposite end of the production chain, there is greater flexibility in the transfer of costs, even with the rise in commodity prices, amid the strong demand for these basic inputs. Klabin, which in addition to selling pulp, is present in the packaging market, says that the expectation is stable prices with “some pass-through” of inflation throughout 2022.

At Vale, inflation costs in the third quarter at some point exceeded 10% in the annualized account, said Luciano Siani, vice president of finance, commenting on the mining company’s results. The lower operating result was influenced not only by the drop in the price of iron ore in the period, but also by higher freight and extraction costs than estimated for the quarter, analysts highlighted.

The steel segment saw strong steel volumes in the last quarter ease the rise in input costs. Gerdau managed to keep its costs in line, which ensured another balance of strong numbers. Gustavo Werneck, president, said that costs in 2022 should “navigate at levels similar to this year”.

At Petrobras, the rise in oil prices boosted the good performance in the exploration and production segment, but there was a reduction in refining margins, which left its result very close to that of the second quarter.

Another essential sector, the electricity sector, also has flexibility in passing on costs, since contracts are readjusted according to inflation and the water crisis resulted in an increase in the tariffs charged by distributors.

An effect highlighted by the broadcaster ISA Cteep in the disclosure of its results was a possible increase in the prices of materials and equipment, which should affect the discount level of the next transmission auctions.

In addition to inflation, the evolution of the interest rate, with the Selic going from 2% a year in January to 7.75% a year at the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), may also start to hit the results of companies .

“Companies that are highly leveraged or have a complex capital structure, such as concessionaires, can feel the effects of higher interest rates on their financial results,” says Rodrigo Crespi, from Guide.

Companies in the construction and development sector should be hit on both fronts, as they are affected both by inflation, raising costs in the purchase of materials and inputs needed for their projects, and by high interest rates, which makes financing more expensive real estate and drives customers away from the finished units.