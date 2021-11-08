Inside the operating room: partnership between Einstein and SUS helps to relieve the line of bariatric patients – Health

The interruption of elective surgeries, a necessary measure in the worst months of the pandemic, doubly affected people suffering from severe obesity. In addition to not being able to undergo a long-planned stomach reduction, many saw the scale’s hand go even higher during social isolation – a situation that favored physical inactivity, hypercaloric eating, stress and anxiety.

The increased demand for bariatric surgery in Brazil was predictable. To try to unburden the waiting list and prevent the worsening of the patients’ health condition, the Vila Santa Catarina Municipal Hospital, in the south of São Paulo, created an obesity program a year ago. The initiative was born out of the concern of the municipal health secretary of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido, and the doctor Sidney Klajner, president of the Albert Einstein Israeli Hospital, which manages the public institution through an agreement with the City Hall.

The hundredth surgery, accompanied by the state, was performed by Klajner himself on the last Thursday of October. Cleaning assistant Viviane Matos, 37, was admitted the day before. He got out of the Uber with difficulty, through the gap between the door and the passenger seat. Embarrassment for those who know the difficulties and risks of a BMI 42, the degree that characterizes morbid obesity.

Viviane walked towards the reception with slow, painful steps, but visibly happy. After successive and frustrated treatments to lose weight, he finally got a place to undergo the procedure through SUS. “My dream is to be healthy; to sleep and get up without pain,” she said when explaining her expectation regarding the outcome (read the statement here).

The meeting between the doctor from Morumbi and the cleaning woman from Capão Redondo took place only in the operating room, when Viviane had already been anesthetized. “The strange thing here today is me; my surgical team works at both hospitals,” Klajner said. “It is a pride to operate on the hundredth patient of a program that works in record time, without any case of complications,” he said. “In São Paulo, patients wait about three years in the SUS before they manage to get here.”

The technique chosen was vertical gastrectomy, performed by laparoscopy. With his eyes fixed on the video monitor, Klajner was handling surgical clamps that had been inserted into small holes in his abdomen. In the beginning, he dissected a portion of fat in the transition between the esophagus and the stomach. The objective was to better see the area where a staple would be made to delimit the part of the stomach to be extracted.

Thanks to electrocauterization, a kind of vessel sealing, blood was not seen during the procedure. “In the first surgery that I followed, when I was at the beginning of college, there was no video. I fainted as soon as the artery was incised,” Klajner said.

After a mold had flown down Viviane’s esophagus and into her stomach, Klajner pulled the trigger of a blade. The cut was done. The extracted part of the organ was removed by a minimal opening in the navel. For those who have never seen it, it looks like magic.

The entire procedure took about 50 minutes. The new stomach had a volume of 110 ml, a way that inhibits excessive food intake and requires food readaptation. The goal is not just to reduce organ size. Those who are subjected to it no longer have 90% of the production of some hormones that induce an increase in appetite.

For the next two years, Viviane will continue to be monitored at the hospital. According to Klajner, the surgery will take her out of the inflammatory state that causes her constant pain and encourage self-care. “Nothing beats the satisfaction of bringing health back. This is my therapy,” he said, before leaving the room.

not for everyone

Obesity surgery is a resource to avoid complications that can be fatal, such as heart failure, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, etc. Not all obese people, however, should be treated this way. As determined by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), surgery is indicated in the following situations: BMI over 40, with associated disease or not; BMI between 35 and 40 and associated comorbidity (hypertension, diabetes, sleep apnea, etc.); diabetics with a BMI above 30.

The preparation of candidates must be rigorous. In the case of the city of São Paulo, the central regulation of vacancies forwards to Vila Santa Catarina patients monitored in basic health units (UBS). “They arrive with at least two years of follow-up and psychological evaluation to certify that they are able to undergo bariatric surgery”, says Fabiana Rolla, medical director of Hospital Vila Santa Catarina.

At the hospital, there is a new phase of consultations and treatment with a nutritionist, psychologist, endocrinologist, physiotherapist, etc. Many need to lose weight before surgery – which takes time. Each month, thirty new patients are admitted to the program. Today, there are around 360 in follow-up – 100 already operated.

“In addition to offering all the care before and after the operation, we also receive people with a BMI above 50, a public that not every surgery service meets”, says Fabiana. “The superobese patient has a restricted life and bad eating habits. The pandemic caused all the triggers of obesity to be activated. There was a generalized weight gain in the population, which also happened to those who were already obese,” she says.

a national problem

Difficulty in accessing bariatrics is a national problem. In 2019, there were 12,568 procedures of this type in the SUS. In 2020, there were only 3,772 – a drop of almost 70% in one year. Until July 2021, only 990 obesity operations were registered in the public system, according to the Brazilian Society of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery.

“Less than a thousand surgeries performed in the SUS in the 1st semester is very little. The number of procedures we performed in 2019 was already insufficient to meet the demand”, says physician Fabio Viegas, president of the entity.

The doctor highlights another obstacle: the lack of information about the length of queues. “Nobody knows how many people are waiting for bariatric surgery in Brazil because there is difficulty in accessing data from states and municipalities. Ideally, there would be a national program to deal with this disease at its different levels,” he says.

Sought by the State, the State Health Department said that the demand is decentralized in the primary network and did not say how many people are enrolled in the central regulation of vacancies, waiting for obesity surgery. In a statement, the secretariat of the capital says that it monitors 25 people through consultations and preoperative exams.

In July, the Ministry of Health classified bariatrics as one of the essential elective procedures that should be resumed within three months. In the text of the Guidelines for Specialized Care in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the folder states that each hospital and health service must institute a plan to reduce delays and cancellations.

There is no talk of a cure for obesity, but this metabolic disease can be controlled. According to Viegas, a 10-point reduction in BMI is enough to eliminate the risk of early death. “Overweight is a health problem; not a cosmetic issue,” he says. “We need to fight fat phobia, but we can’t stop fighting obesity.”