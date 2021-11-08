Instagram marks two posts by Carlos Bolsonaro as false | Rio de Janeiro

The social network did not delete the content, but put a stamp of “False information”, explaining that “independent fact checkers in another publication” had already rebutted the fake news and pointing to the Agency Aos Fatos check.

Carlos published an excerpt from a 2015 Workers’ TV seminar in which former president Lula (PT) comments on the process of nationalization of foreign facilities by the government of Bolivia.

The video was already being shared on the networks with the title “Believe it if you want. Lula confesses that he gave the Petrobras refinery to Bolivia”. Agência Aos Fatos claims that the information is false.

What Lula said in the video

The PT’s speech highlighted in the disinformation pieces took place during the seminar “Bolivia: 10 years of political, ethnic and social transformations”, organized by the Lula Institute in October 2015.

“I remember the first conversation you [Álvaro Linera] there was in my office with Evo Morales, with Marco Aurélio Garcia, when you asked: ‘Hey, President Lula, how would you behave if we nationalized Petrobras?’ That’s before they were government. And I said ‘look, the gas is yours, the oil is yours, so you can do whatever you want,’ you know? And that’s how we behaved. Respecting the sovereign right that Bolivia had over its soil, its subsoil, therefore, over its gas.”

In the first post, on Sunday morning, the councilor wrote:

“I think the ex-con and his cronies forgot to delete this here. Is cooking gas expensive as well as other things? Nothing is an isolated fact and any innocent person knows that, in addition to ‘stay at home, the economy we’ll see later’, the consequences are seen all over the world. Together with the ‘third way’ they do everything they can to destroy the people’s sources of income, increase taxes, prioritize other countries with THEIR money and STRATEGICALLY UNITED blame those who zeroed the kitchen gas tax, decreases many others and resets rates.”

Instagram put up the false information stamp.

Minutes later, Carlos reposted the video and stated:

“Unedited video, of the ex-convict in his own words without any comment from anyone! Is it false too, ‘checkers’? Let’s wait and draw your conclusions!”

Why the information is false

Agência Aos Fatos recalls that “Petrobras’ refineries in Bolivia were sold for US$ 112 million in 2007”.

“The agreement for the sale of Petrobras refineries in 2007 ended a crisis between Brazil and Bolivia after the newly inaugurated Evo Morales government ordered, in 2006, the occupation of the installation of the oil company and other foreign companies, such as Repsol, British Gas, British Petroleum, Total, in order to nationalize them”, he informed.

“In a note sent to Aos Fatos, Lula’s advisors also denied the allegations of the checked posts and said that the former president ‘renegotiated the terms of an agreement with a neighboring country so that it would be beneficial to both countries, without interrupting the supply of gas to Brazil’.