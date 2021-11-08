Instagram restricts two posts with fake content by Carlos Bolsonaro

Two posts from the councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ), son 02 of the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), were restricted by Instagram and classified as fake content, this Sunday (7).

In publications, Carlos shares a video of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and tries to justify the current high price of cooking gas and gasoline by saying that he would have donated refineries from Petrobras for Bolivia, which is a lie.

The video was classified as fake by the platform, as the refinery was sold to the country in 2007 for $112 million.

“The same information was analyzed by independent fact checkers in another publication,” says the platform. Along with the publication, a message is displayed containing the agency’s fact checking Ao Fatos check.

“False: Lula did not say in a video that he gave refineries to Bolivia; installations were sold in 2007,” writes Instagram.

Soon after having his publications restricted by the social network, Carlos shared a new post complaining about the platform.

“We have arrived at a time in the world when putting a video of an ex-convict speaking for himself, without any comment from the author of the post about the fact exposed, without any editing, only with the speech of the PT member is considered false by the ‘checkers ‘. It has a method and is very, very prudent, sophisticated and biographed”, said Carlos Bolsonaro.

