Inter Releases Backstage Video of Gre-Nal Victory: “Let’s Sink The Guys” | International

As usual after the victories, especially in important games, Inter released the backstage of Gre-Nal 434, won by 1-0, on Saturday, at Beira-Rio. In the video published on the club’s channel, Moisés appears encouraging his teammates in the dressing room with a speech of mobilization and asks them to “sink the guys”. In this case, Grêmio, increasingly close to relegation.

The left-back was one of the Colorados who spoke before the derby to mobilize the group, along with captain Taison. Mystery before the match due to a muscle injury in the left thigh, the 20 shirt recovered in time and was one of Inter’s highlights in the derby. .

– Let’s show you why we came. Opportunity of c******. It’s Liberators. We have to win. If you can sink, let’s sink the guys today, guys! – Spoke.

The video, which begins with the transfer of the delegation from the hotel that serves as a concentration to the Beira-Rio, also shows moments of the game, Taison’s goal, the celebration and, of course, the party after the positive result.

Heitor hugs President Alessandro Barcellos and apologizes for having run the risk of being sent off in the confusion between the players of the two teams in the confusion after the match, which did not happen. The president also vibrates with Kaique Rocha, also involved in the confusion with the Grêmio fans and who even dressed up as a ghost from Série B.

– You liked it, right? – Barcellos asks the defender.

Taison was the last to go down to the locker room. The colorado captain, who led the crowd during the party with the team, remained seated on the lawn as he watched the fans cheer. In the dressing room, the shirt 10 shared the feat with Rodrigo Dourado, who wore the armband before his return to Beira-Rio and was also created at the base of the club.

– Rodrigo, I dedicate this victory to you, bro. From the bottom of my heart. I know you run and fight for c****** for this club, old man. I know everything you do to be at Inter. I know the weight you carry in here.

Finally, Diego Aguirre values ​​the victory and emphasizes the importance of the team. Mainly from Moisés, Rodrigo Lindoso and Patrick. Contested by the fans and the press, the trio gained support from the coach and stood out in the derby.

– I remember that for two months they talked a lot of ****. That Lindoso couldn’t play, takes Moses, takes Patrick. Today (Saturday) you three were tigers, phenomena. Congratulations!