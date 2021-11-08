Iraqi Prime Minister holds meeting after being attacked by drone at home – News

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi appeared on Sunday (7) in a video chairing a meeting with the country’s top security commanders to discuss measures after the drone attack carried out against the residence in which he lives.

“The cowardly terrorist attack that targeted the prime minister’s home last night, with the aim of assassinating him, is a serious attack on the Iraqi state by armed criminal groups,” said the head of state’s office, in a statement released after the meeting.

Six members of Kadhimi’s personal protection force outside his home in the Green Zone were injured, security sources told Reuters.

Three drones were used in the attack, including two that were intercepted and shot down by security forces. The third drone hit the residence, state news agency INA said, citing an Interior Ministry spokesman.

A spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces said the security situation was stable within the Green Zone — which houses the residence, government buildings and foreign embassies — after the attack.

No group took responsibility for the act.

The attack came two days after violent clashes in Baghdad between government forces and militants from Iran-backed political groups, most of which have armed wings — these groups lost dozens of seats in parliament following the 10th general election. October.

Kadhimi called for an investigation to look into the deaths and injuries among protesters and security forces in these clashes.

President Barham Salih condemned the attack and called it a heinous crime against the Iraq. “We cannot accept that Iraq is driven into chaos and a blow to its constitutional system,” he said on Twitter.

Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose party was the biggest winner in last month’s election, said the attack was a terrorist act against the country’s stability, with the aim of “returning Iraq to a state of chaos to be controlled by non-governmental forces”.

The United States, Saudi Arabia and Iran condemned the attack.

Copyright © Thomson Reuters.