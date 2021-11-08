Is the stock market cheap? Despite the fall in share prices, analysts call attention to risks

SAO PAULO – From the first trading session of the year until the last week, when the Ibovespa had the worst closing score in 2021, the Brazilian stock exchange had fallen by 11.9%. The reality of those who invest in stocks today is to deal with robust highs one day and expressive drops the next, in a back and forth that makes it difficult to achieve profitability.

But, given this movement, is it possible to say that the stock market is cheap?

XP’s strategists calculate that the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which measures how long the investor achieves a return on investment, is being traded in 8 times, with a discount of 28% compared to the average of this indicator in the last 15 years (11.2 times). The analysis shows that companies in the commodity sector are helping to make the index cheaper. Excluding these companies, the price/earnings ratio rises to 12.3 times.

“In other words, the Ibovespa as a whole is cheap, but when we take out commodities it doesn’t seem so cheap,” say Fernando Ferreira and Jennie Li, from XP. Recently, XP revised its Ibovespa projections to 123,000 points by the middle of next year.

Bank of America, meanwhile, cut its recommendation for Brazilian equities, saying the prospect of higher interest rates in Latin America’s main economy should weigh on economic growth and could halt domestic migration towards riskier investments. .

“Valuations have become more attractive, but the history of Brazil lacks triggers [catalisadores]”, says BofA.

For Morgan Stanley, current share prices reflect investor concerns about the sustainability of corporate earnings, especially in the face of an increasingly challenging macroeconomic scenario. For analysts, despite this year’s low and even if they are discounted, the shares still do not offer an attractive risk-return overall.

“O valuation The current trend on multiples is heavily influenced by the historically high profitability of commodity-producing sectors,” analysts say. Among the sectors that offer the best risk-return, in addition to commodities, Morgan Stanley highlights defensive companies, which protect investors in the event of a stock market crash, and retail banks.

“At first glance, the Brazilian stock market at 8.5 times appears to be attractive from a historical point of view. However, the sustainability of the domestic earnings recovery and the recurrence of commodity-linked earnings in the coming quarters will be key elements to be monitored before we make a final assessment,” says Morgan Stanley.

The turbulent macroeconomic scenario relativizes the “cheap price” of the Stock Exchange. “The little visibility of what will actually happen with the PEC of precatório, Teto dos Gastos, also generates insecurity if the market will become more averse to risks and reduce exposure to equities”, says Isabel Lemos, stock manager at Fator.

“If we exclude the political and fiscal issue and look at the micro, seeing the health of the companies themselves and analyzing the results of the balance sheets, we can say yes that the stock market is cheap”, says Fernanda Melo, former partner of HCI and Invest e financial planner.

Domestic investors have been selling shares amid growing concerns about the country’s fiscal policy and the central bank’s aggressive monetary tightening. But this movement started to attract foreigners, with the valuations close to the lowest level in a decade.

International investors brought in BRL 12.4 billion in Brazilian stocks last month through Oct. 29, the highest monthly net value since June, excluding potential flows via equity offerings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In the first week of November, until the last Thursday, purchases exceeded sales by R$ 1.59 billion.

For Mirae Asset Global Investments, part of this foreign buying movement is the result of investors who reduced their exposure to China after the crisis in the real estate sector in the country.

The current valuation Ibovespa represents about half of the Euro Stoxx 50 index, a benchmark for the euro zone, and about a third of the S&P 500.

For JPMorgan strategists, the Brazilian market is reaching a floor, which may offer the best entry point “that we will find for a while”.

“The stock market is cheap, but we will have one year [de 2022] very uncertain with this increase in the risk premium of local assets due to the worsening of fiscal uncertainty. For investors to buy, this movement needs to stabilize”, concludes Roberto Attuch, CEO of Ohmresearch.

