It feels like it’s real: compare Forza Horizon 5 sets to real-world locations

Comparative shows developers’ work in setting

Last Sunday (7) the channel ElBit Analyst which appears a lot here on Adrenaline for its graphic comparisons between different platforms published a new comparative video, but this time, between the Forza Horizon 5 Scenarios and the reality inspired by the game, which was set in Mexico.

Since the first trailer announced at E3 this year, we’ve all been shocked by the level of detail of Forza Horizon 5, however, now that many already have access to the game, we can freely analyze all the graphical quality of the title, and yes, it’s quite impressive . So impressive that ElAnalistaDeBits decided to compare the game with real life itself, to check the level of photorealism that Forza Horizon 5 managed to achieve.



Image: ElAnalistaDeBits

Even before we analyze the graphics themselves, it is already possible to notice how well the research work for the setting was done. The buildings and scenarios are structurally very similar to reality, with very few adjustments here and there, comparing the game and reality side by side very calmly.

Regarding the graphic quality, in fact, of course the game engine can’t achieve a level of detail identical to the real thing., but in some situations, even looking carefully, some game scenarios can easily pass as real. This is indeed the arrival of the new generation of video games.



Image: ElAnalistaDeBits

It’s worth noting that unfortunately ElAnalistadeBits didn’t make it clear on which platform this game is running, but due to the level of graphics quality, it’s likely to be on Xbox Series X in quality mode or on PC with settings set to Ultra.

Even though it has impressive graphics, PlayGround Games managed to scale Forza Horizon 5 very well both with optimizations for the weaker consoles and for more modest PCs. By the way, we’ve even shown on our Youtube channel how the PC Baratinho with a GTX 1050 Ti managed to run the game well (and even a little in 4K). Look:

Forza Horizon 5 will officially launch tomorrow (November 9) for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S in addition to PC, and will be available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. People who purchased the game’s Supreme Edition already have access to the title on the platforms.

