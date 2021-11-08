“It is necessary to demystify offshore investment”, says Antonio Freixo, 33 years in the financial market

The guest of the new episode of MoneyPlay Podcast, program aimed at the world of finance, presented by financial educator Fabrício Duarte, is Antonio Freixo, partner at Entre Investimentos e Participações and member of the board of directors of Leads Cia. Securitizados.

Graduated in Business Administration and with over 33 years of experience in the financial market, he has already worked at Credit Suisse, Banco Garantia, Banco do Brasil and Banco Nacional. In the episode, he talks about how he was an entrepreneur since he was a child, his experience at Banco Garantia and the Brazilian offshore market.

>>> Watch on here the video in full.

When he was little, Freixo spent a lot of time on the street where he lived, in Pouso Alegre, a city in the interior of Minas Gerais. His worried grandmother was trying to encourage him to create some kind of business to occupy his time. So he started selling the newspaper he collected in the neighborhood to the butcher. “I sold by the kilo and made a lot of money”, he recalls.

That’s when the government enacted a law that mandated the packing of meat only in pink paper with plastic. “It was the first time I broke it,” he says. But it wasn’t enough to dampen his entrepreneurial spirit. Soon after, it started to sell bottles, parrots (pipa) and sackcloth (lollipops, ice cream or ice cream). “I’ve always had this thing about having my money, my mind was always that of an entrepreneur.”

He was then promoted to “magazine watch” at a cousin’s newsstand when he was almost 11 years old. “My job was to be on the person’s side, looking to see if I bought or closed the publication.”

+ Economist teaches how to apply his Pozinho Strategy in the stock market

+ Learn about comedian André Marinho’s investment portfolio

+ “The fixed income market is also a Disneyland”

formal employment

At the age of almost 14, Freixo was hired as an office boy at a Banco Nacional branch in Santa Rita do Sapucaí, a city next to his. He was hired by the branch manager who, years before, had been his grandfather’s office boy when he opened the first Hipotecário bank in Pouso Alegre. “I thought it was great at this age to already have a checkbook”, he says.

He worked in various areas of the bank until he assumed the position of rural credit operator, the last step in becoming deputy manager of the bank. But he decided to take a step back and return as an intern at Banco do Brasil. “It was the best job in the countryside at the time for anyone who wanted to work in a bank.”

During college, Freixo moved to São Paulo and went to work as an intern at Banco Garantia. He entered as a liquidator, went to the treasury, operations, exchange desk (as controller) and worked with one of the partners elsewhere in the bank’s assets until the institution set up an international treasury in the Bahamas.

“There was a point that took care of the assets, but everything was very new, a very different market”, he says. As he did not speak English at the time, Freixo hired an intern who had lived abroad to help him in contact with clients.

international business

The focus of the area was customers high (over five million dollars) and ultra high (over 30 million dollars). And despite the image most people still have of this type of investment, it guarantees that it’s a market of serious people who work properly and own assets.

“It is necessary to demystify this business”, he says. “The law allows us to make a series of investments and the Central Bank had already changed the policy of investments abroad a little in 2004.”

Freixo believes that the Brazilian market, in terms of legislation and organization, is one of the best in the world, but it is still a market with few products. And the most sophisticated products are accessible only to qualified professional investors, which greatly limits the range of Brazilian investors.

Own business

After the administrator left Banco Credit Suisse, which had purchased Garantia, he created Entre Investimentos, which provides consultancy services in the documentation of foreign exchange transactions for clients.

Today, he invests in companies where it can generate some value. It has participation in several companies in the market. The idea, he explains, is to put money into assets that can earn better than the CDI, such as non-performing creditrm, or leave the money in a certain fund.

“I don’t like backgrounds very much, except an exclusive background that you dedicate and outlines more or less what you want to do. I really like businesses that generate jobs”, he says. “In addition to the financial return, you build something. It’s not just leaving money somewhere or betting like a casino on the stock market.”

>>> check out on here all episodes of the show.