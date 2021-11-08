Japan has no covid deaths for the first time in 15 months – International

O Japan did not record any deaths for Covid-19 for the first time in over a year on Sunday, according to local media. Until then, there hasn’t been a day without deaths from the disease since Aug. 2, 2020, based on records reviewed by national broadcaster NHK.

The number of new daily infections peaked at more than 25,000 in August, during a wave driven by the more communicable Delta variant. The country had more than 18,000 deaths from the disease during the course of the pandemic.

To prepare for a possible upsurge this winter, the government plans to start boosting vaccination campaigns next month and is working to approve drug-based treatments for milder cases, with the aim of reducing hospitalizations.

Shigeru Omi, the country’s top health adviser, on Monday unveiled a scale to classify cases and measure the severity of coronavirus infections, as well as a tool to predict the number of hospital beds that might be needed in a new wave.

“We’ve learned in the last two years that we need to take strong, fast and intensive action,” Omi told reporters.

Covid cases and deaths dropped dramatically across the country as vaccination progressed to reach more than 70% of the population./Reuters