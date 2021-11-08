Jeep Renegade retakes lead among compact SUVs in October

The segment of SUVs and compact crossovers suffered a new retraction in sales in October. According to official figures from Fenabrave, 39,500 units were registered last month, 8.7% less than a year ago – compared to September, however, there was a growth of almost 12%.

The top three, for example, had better numbers than a year ago. Leader between April and August and surpassed by Volkswagen T-Cross (6,008) last month, the Jeep Renegade (6,723) resumed its position of honor and will hardly lose the top of the table in the year – the advantage over Hyundai Crete (5,492 ), third in the ranking in October, is already at almost 13 thousand units with only two months left.

Preferred a year ago, the Chevrolet Tracker (4,151) lost 37% of sales in the period, although it has been recovering in recent months after a production stoppage due to lack of components. In a tight fight for 5th place, the VW Nivus got the better of the Honda HR-V by just over 100 units (3,485 x 3,381). Without surpassing the 3,000 license plates three months ago, the Nissan Kicks (2,337) lost 4 out of 10 buyers.

In the 8th month in a row, above the thousand licenses, the Citroën C4 Cactus (1556) had the highest evolution on the list (+123.5%). In a bad commercial moment, the Renault Duster (1408) lost almost 43% of its records and almost lost the 9th position to the Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X (1,391). The Renault Captur, which had not managed to surpass 600 units since February, rose to 1,193 license plates. With 970 units, the Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X set its record.

Check out the best-selling compact SUVs in October:

POS. MODEL TOTAL 2021 OCT/21 SEP/21 OCT/20 % OUT 21 % SET 21 OCT/SET VARIATION VARIATION 2021/2020 1st JEEP RENEGADE 65393 6723 4501 6042 17.00% 12.70% 49.37% 11.27% 2nd VW T-CROSS 51008 6008 5732 5136 15.19% 16.18% 4.82% 16.98% 3rd HYUNDAI CRETE 52622 5492 4549 5354 13.89% 12.84% 20.73% 2.58% 4th CHEVROLET TRACKER 36749 4151 3936 6594 10.50% 11.11% 5.46% -37.05% 5th VW NIVUS 33905 3485 3355 3124 8.81% 9.47% 3.87% 11.56% 6th HONDA HR-V 31843 3381 3501 3586 8.55% 9.88% -3.43% -5.72% 7th NISSAN KICKS 30392 2337 2903 3966 5.91% 8.19% -19.50% -41.07% 8th CITROON C4 CACTUS 14374 1556 1542 696 3.93% 4.35% 0.91% 123.56% 9th RENAULT DUSTER 18890 1408 1056 2460 3.56% 2.98% 33.33% -42.76% 10th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X 10633 1391 1122 881 3.52% 3.17% 23.98% 57.89% 11th RENAULT CAPTUR 6324 1193 594 589 3.02% 1.68% 100.84% 102.55% 12th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 3X 3108 970 799 0 2.45% 2.25% 21.40% – 13th HONDA WR-V 8385 734 1125 1391 1.86% 3.17% -34.76% -47.23% 14th PEUGEOT 2008 5527 310 170 396 0.78% 0.48% 82.35% -21.72% 15th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 2 3818 182 225 437 0.46% 0.63% -19.11% -58.35% 16th TROLLER T4 / TX4 1106 79 138 219 0.20% 0.39% -42.75% -63.93% 17th SUZUKI JIMNY 669 68 74 112 0.17% 0.21% -8.11% -39.29% 18th SUZUKI JIMNY SIERRA 580 66 70 92 0.17% 0.20% -5.71% -28.26% 19th JAC T40 286 10 27 24 0.03% 0.08% -62.96% -58.33% 20th JAC T50 / T5 119 4 13 5 0.01% 0.04% -69.23% -20.00% 21st FORD ECOSPORT 2989 3 4 2216 0.01% 0.01% -25.00% -99.86% 378720 39551 35436 43320 100.00% 100.00% 11.61% -8.70%

Source: Fenabrave