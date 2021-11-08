Jeep Renegade retakes lead among compact SUVs in October

The segment of SUVs and compact crossovers suffered a new retraction in sales in October. According to official figures from Fenabrave, 39,500 units were registered last month, 8.7% less than a year ago – compared to September, however, there was a growth of almost 12%.
The top three, for example, had better numbers than a year ago. Leader between April and August and surpassed by Volkswagen T-Cross (6,008) last month, the Jeep Renegade (6,723) resumed its position of honor and will hardly lose the top of the table in the year – the advantage over Hyundai Crete (5,492 ), third in the ranking in October, is already at almost 13 thousand units with only two months left.
Preferred a year ago, the Chevrolet Tracker (4,151) lost 37% of sales in the period, although it has been recovering in recent months after a production stoppage due to lack of components. In a tight fight for 5th place, the VW Nivus got the better of the Honda HR-V by just over 100 units (3,485 x 3,381). Without surpassing the 3,000 license plates three months ago, the Nissan Kicks (2,337) lost 4 out of 10 buyers.
In the 8th month in a row, above the thousand licenses, the Citroën C4 Cactus (1556) had the highest evolution on the list (+123.5%). In a bad commercial moment, the Renault Duster (1408) lost almost 43% of its records and almost lost the 9th position to the Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X (1,391). The Renault Captur, which had not managed to surpass 600 units since February, rose to 1,193 license plates. With 970 units, the Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X set its record.
Check out the best-selling compact SUVs in October:
POS.
MODEL
TOTAL 2021
OCT/21
SEP/21
OCT/20
% OUT 21
% SET 21
OCT/SET VARIATION
VARIATION 2021/2020
1st
JEEP RENEGADE
65393
6723
4501
6042
17.00%
12.70%
49.37%
11.27%
2nd
VW T-CROSS
51008
6008
5732
5136
15.19%
16.18%
4.82%
16.98%
3rd
HYUNDAI CRETE
52622
5492
4549
5354
13.89%
12.84%
20.73%
2.58%
4th
CHEVROLET TRACKER
36749
4151
3936
6594
10.50%
11.11%
5.46%
-37.05%
5th
VW NIVUS
33905
3485
3355
3124
8.81%
9.47%
3.87%
11.56%
6th
HONDA HR-V
31843
3381
3501
3586
8.55%
9.88%
-3.43%
-5.72%
7th
NISSAN KICKS
30392
2337
2903
3966
5.91%
8.19%
-19.50%
-41.07%
8th
CITROON C4 CACTUS
14374
1556
1542
696
3.93%
4.35%
0.91%
123.56%
9th
RENAULT DUSTER
18890
1408
1056
2460
3.56%
2.98%
33.33%
-42.76%
10th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X
10633
1391
1122
881
3.52%
3.17%
23.98%
57.89%
11th
RENAULT CAPTUR
6324
1193
594
589
3.02%
1.68%
100.84%
102.55%
12th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 3X
3108
970
799
0
2.45%
2.25%
21.40%
–
13th
HONDA WR-V
8385
734
1125
1391
1.86%
3.17%
-34.76%
-47.23%
14th
PEUGEOT 2008
5527
310
170
396
0.78%
0.48%
82.35%
-21.72%
15th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 2
3818
182
225
437
0.46%
0.63%
-19.11%
-58.35%
16th
TROLLER T4 / TX4
1106
79
138
219
0.20%
0.39%
-42.75%
-63.93%
17th
SUZUKI JIMNY
669
68
74
112
0.17%
0.21%
-8.11%
-39.29%
18th
SUZUKI JIMNY SIERRA
580
66
70
92
0.17%
0.20%
-5.71%
-28.26%
19th
JAC T40
286
10
27
24
0.03%
0.08%
-62.96%
-58.33%
20th
JAC T50 / T5
119
4
13
5
0.01%
0.04%
-69.23%
-20.00%
21st
FORD ECOSPORT
2989
3
4
2216
0.01%
0.01%
-25.00%
-99.86%
378720
39551
35436
43320
100.00%
100.00%
11.61%
-8.70%
Source: Fenabrave