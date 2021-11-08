Jeep Renegade retakes lead among compact SUVs in October

by

The segment of SUVs and compact crossovers suffered a new retraction in sales in October. According to official figures from Fenabrave, 39,500 units were registered last month, 8.7% less than a year ago – compared to September, however, there was a growth of almost 12%.

The top three, for example, had better numbers than a year ago. Leader between April and August and surpassed by Volkswagen T-Cross (6,008) last month, the Jeep Renegade (6,723) resumed its position of honor and will hardly lose the top of the table in the year – the advantage over Hyundai Crete (5,492 ), third in the ranking in October, is already at almost 13 thousand units with only two months left.

Honda HR-V x Hyundai Crete x VW T-Cross
Front of Hyundai Creta Platinum 1.0T 2022
Chevrolet Tracker 2022

Preferred a year ago, the Chevrolet Tracker (4,151) lost 37% of sales in the period, although it has been recovering in recent months after a production stoppage due to lack of components. In a tight fight for 5th place, the VW Nivus got the better of the Honda HR-V by just over 100 units (3,485 x 3,381). Without surpassing the 3,000 license plates three months ago, the Nissan Kicks (2,337) lost 4 out of 10 buyers.

In the 8th month in a row, above the thousand licenses, the Citroën C4 Cactus (1556) had the highest evolution on the list (+123.5%). In a bad commercial moment, the Renault Duster (1408) lost almost 43% of its records and almost lost the 9th position to the Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X (1,391). The Renault Captur, which had not managed to surpass 600 units since February, rose to 1,193 license plates. With 970 units, the Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X set its record.

Check out the best-selling compact SUVs in October:

POS.

MODEL

TOTAL 2021

OCT/21

SEP/21

OCT/20

% OUT 21

% SET 21

OCT/SET VARIATION

VARIATION 2021/2020

1st

JEEP RENEGADE

65393

6723

4501

6042

17.00%

12.70%

49.37%

11.27%

2nd

VW T-CROSS

51008

6008

5732

5136

15.19%

16.18%

4.82%

16.98%

3rd

HYUNDAI CRETE

52622

5492

4549

5354

13.89%

12.84%

20.73%

2.58%

4th

CHEVROLET TRACKER

36749

4151

3936

6594

10.50%

11.11%

5.46%

-37.05%

5th

VW NIVUS

33905

3485

3355

3124

8.81%

9.47%

3.87%

11.56%

6th

HONDA HR-V

31843

3381

3501

3586

8.55%

9.88%

-3.43%

-5.72%

7th

NISSAN KICKS

30392

2337

2903

3966

5.91%

8.19%

-19.50%

-41.07%

8th

CITROON C4 CACTUS

14374

1556

1542

696

3.93%

4.35%

0.91%

123.56%

9th

RENAULT DUSTER

18890

1408

1056

2460

3.56%

2.98%

33.33%

-42.76%

10th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X

10633

1391

1122

881

3.52%

3.17%

23.98%

57.89%

11th

RENAULT CAPTUR

6324

1193

594

589

3.02%

1.68%

100.84%

102.55%

12th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 3X

3108

970

799

0

2.45%

2.25%

21.40%

13th

HONDA WR-V

8385

734

1125

1391

1.86%

3.17%

-34.76%

-47.23%

14th

PEUGEOT 2008

5527

310

170

396

0.78%

0.48%

82.35%

-21.72%

15th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 2

3818

182

225

437

0.46%

0.63%

-19.11%

-58.35%

16th

TROLLER T4 / TX4

1106

79

138

219

0.20%

0.39%

-42.75%

-63.93%

17th

SUZUKI JIMNY

669

68

74

112

0.17%

0.21%

-8.11%

-39.29%

18th

SUZUKI JIMNY SIERRA

580

66

70

92

0.17%

0.20%

-5.71%

-28.26%

19th

JAC T40

286

10

27

24

0.03%

0.08%

-62.96%

-58.33%

20th

JAC T50 / T5

119

4

13

5

0.01%

0.04%

-69.23%

-20.00%

21st

FORD ECOSPORT

2989

3

4

2216

0.01%

0.01%

-25.00%

-99.86%

378720

39551

35436

43320

100.00%

100.00%

11.61%

-8.70%

Source: Fenabrave