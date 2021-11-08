João Vitor Silva says that he and Pandolfo held a prayer circle before the first sex scene in ‘Secret Truths 2’

Immersed in scenes of sex and drugs, Bruno, João Vitor Silva’s character in “Secret Truths”, is rock ‘n’ roll. Also in the first season of the soap opera, which has been re-run on TV Globo, the withdrawn boy became a drug addict after discovering that the woman he lost his virginity with and with whom he fell in love was a call girl hired by his father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). In the continuation of Walcyr Carrasco’s work, available on Globoplay, the rebelliousness and daring of the Ticiano family heir becomes more evident: back at the mansion after overdoses and hospitalizations in rehabilitation clinics, he is still stuck in addiction, but he freed his sexuality, being gay. Does anyone out there still remember the innocent Pedrinho, from the “Sítio do Picapau Amarelo” gang?

“People understood that that child actor has grown up and is capable of making denser characters. I have great affection for Pedrinho, but Bruno was a milestone in my career. The works that come to me today have more layers and conflicts — says João Vitor, 25 years old: — In “Verdades 2”, the character is the same, but his load is heavier and heavier. I am happy with this confidence, I strive to exceed expectations.

Benji and Bruno inside the car: first scene caught fire Photo: Reproduction

Although no kiss between Bruno and Sam (Felipe de Carolis) aired in “Verdades 1”, only suggestions of involvement between the two, Bruno reveals that it was because of an exchange of affection like that, in the preparation of the cast for the novel, that its fate in history has changed:

“I had been asked to play a character at school. Then, on a day when Walcyr and Maurinho (Mauro Mendonça Filho, director) went to watch a cast exercise, Felipe and I connected, out of nowhere. Instructed by the preparer, he rolled a kiss. I remember getting mixed up with that, because I had never kissed a man in my life. Walcyr saw Bruno’s anxiety there. And he called me in a corner, telling me that he would put me in this role, in the main nucleus.

An affectionate scene of the couple in the apartment was also emotional on the recording set Photo: Reproduction

Now, in the second phase of the plot, Bruno gets involved with another drug dealer, Benji (Rodrigo Pandolfo), and the scenes go beyond kissing. On their first meeting in a parking lot, what would have been just a drug deal turns into explosive chemistry.

– The oral sex scene in the car was my first in this second season of the soap opera. And it was anticipated by the director, Fellipe Barbosa. Bruno and Benji would only know each other and would have nothing more there. Sex, only later, in the apartment – delivers João Vitor, adding: – Me and Pandolfo were already nervous, doing exercises to release energy and relax the body, and we were told of the change. We looked at each other, it was getting even more tense, but it was time to face it.

With Sam, Bruno discovered himself as a homosexual in the first season of the soap opera Photo: Reproduction

Before the recording, João says that he, Pandolfo, the director and a cast coach held hands, in a circle, to vibrate positively.

“We stayed in silence for two minutes, saying our prayers to start our work. When he gave the “Action!”, everything went very well. For me, this is one of the most horny scenes in the soap opera. I have one thing with me: the less you show the sexual act, the more it stirs people’s imaginations – says the actor, who obtained a thermometer from the couple still on set, before the release of the soap opera to the public: – When we finish the scene The next, from Bruno and Benji already in bed in the apartment and wearing underwear, me with a guitar, I saw our costume assistant moved. This relationship is affectionate, it doesn’t fall into promiscuity, you know?

Bruno lost his virginity to Stephanie (Yasmin Brunet) and fell in love, not knowing that his father had paid the call girl Photo: Reproduction

A real love and nothing secret

It was in “Verdades secretas” that João Vitor met Mariana Molina, to whom he has been married for six years. In the plot, she played Patricia, one of Giovanna’s (Agatha Moreira) friends, Bruno’s sister.

— During the soap opera, nothing happened between us. We only started staying after the recordings were over. We realized that we were attached, we didn’t want to let go anymore. As Mari is from São Bernardo do Campo (SP), so she wouldn’t go back there and stay away, we started living together, sharing accounts. In other words, we’ve been at a wedding since the first kiss — the actor is amused.

João and Marina have been married for six years Photo: Reproduction from Instagram

João confesses that, out of jealousy, he cannot watch Mariana’s kissing scenes. But that she “took good” his with Pandolfo.

“The burden and bonus of dating and marrying an actor or an actress is the same: they both know exactly what goes on there. We are aware of how much the person is giving themselves to make the best scene possible, while everything is very professional. But it doesn’t calm my heart (laughs). I already ask her to let me know when it’s going to roll and I already look away – he delivers, telling her that Mariana already knew Pandolfo and left her husband even closer and at ease with her new stage partner: – She loves him! In fact, we’ve already agreed to spend New Year’s Eve together, outside Rio.

João Vitor as Pedrinho, with the gang from the “Sitio do Picapau Amarelo” Photo: Márcio de Souza/Rede Globo/Divulgação

Attention, spoiler!

In the second batch of episodes of “Secret Truths 2”, Benji pressures Bruno for money and throws himself out of his apartment window. Upset, Giovanna’s brother blackmails her and ends up forcibly hospitalized, once again, in a rehabilitation clinic: “The relationship with Benji will leave traumatic consequences for Bruno until the end of the soap opera”, warns João Vitor.

Whey powder and talc

To simulate cocaine on stage, the actor says that the production uses solid saline or neutral talc. The cigarettes that Bruno smokes nonstop, on the other hand, are real: “I was an upright teenager. Alcohol, I drank, nowadays no more. Marijuana, I tried it, but it’s no longer part of my life. I only smoke tobacco”.

more self-confident

To feel more secure in the hot scenes, João Pedro joined the gym: “I’ve always hated working out, but I understood that I needed to focus on that because it’s a sex soap. I liked it, and now I go there five days a week, and on Saturdays I still go for a run around the house. It changed my mood, my sleep, my self-esteem. I’m thinking I’m more beautiful, Mariana too (laughs)”.

stepmother and mother

Stepmother and stepson in “Verdades secretas”, Drica Moraes and João Vitor met again in “Under pressure” as mother and son. Also in the series, her character had an overdose, but returns in the fifth season: “Drica is an idol turned friend, a great date that I want to take forever in my life.”

João and Drica met again in “Under Pressure” as mother and son Photo: Reproduction

