Jorge Jesus says that Lucas Veríssimo’s injury is ‘very serious’, and defender becomes a problem for the selection

Defender Lucas Veríssimo left Benfica’s rout due to injury and coach revealed concern with player

Playing inside your house, the Benfica thrashed Braga 6-1 and is still on the back of the leaders of the Portuguese Championship sporting and Harbor. At the start, however, not only good news was seen.

At 33 minutes of the first stage, the defender Lucas Veríssimo left the pitch on a stretcher due to an injury. In a split, her right foot was stuck on the ground, with her knee dislocating.

After the match, in an interview with Benfica TV, coach Jorge Jesus showed concern for the defender and said that his injury is ‘very serious’.

“It was almost everything good in this game. Unfortunately not everything was good. Verissimo’s injury is very serious. The result remains, the way Benfica accelerated the game”, said the Portuguese coach.

It is worth remembering that, summoned by Tite, Veríssimo would perform at the Brazilian Team for the FIFA date of November this Monday (8) and must be cut.