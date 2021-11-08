Journalist believes Fluminense, Bota e Vasco will default on RCE

Specialized in sports finance, journalist Rodrigo Capello wrote an article on his blog on the online page of the newspaper O Globo about the new Centralized Execution Regime — a mechanism created by Congress to encourage migration to the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol. In the commentator’s view, the chances of clubs like Fluminense, Vasco and Botafogo not fulfilling their obligations and the bill being left to the population are great.

Check out some excerpts from what he wrote about CER:

“Directors placed their associations in the Centralized Execution Regime — a mechanism created by Congress to encourage migration to the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol. The idea was: “if you top hats want to refinance debts like this, open your club-companies”. Parliamentarians were led by senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), rapporteur of the SAF. (…) “Because the law was drafted in such a crude way, that the text opened the understanding, until now validated by the Courts, that Vasco and Fluminense can join the RCE even without setting up companies. The incompetence of Congress is also an old matter”.

Rodrigo Capello went further and highlighted the fear of default:

“The regime allows clubs to form lines of creditors. Whether civil or labor, all debts are subject to a payment schedule mediated by the Court. People earn as associations pass on money every month — 20% of operating income. Lenders are also encouraged to grant discounts above 30%. The tool is new, but the concept is old. In recent decades, these same clubs have been involved in Ato Trabalhista. The difference for CER is the inclusion of civil debt. (…) “The advantage of lining up creditors is that they don’t execute debts all at once. Locks and liens are interrupted. With the cash flow reorganized, it is a little easier to play professional football, while paying for the past. Do you know what’s worse? The possibility of Vasco, Bota and Flu not complying with the new agreements is reasonable. We don’t have enough characters to base the claim on, so let’s keep it this way: these clubs will need to double or triple revenue to keep up with their promises. I understand that leaders want all state assistance. I just can’t conceive that, to this day, a government has not even emerged to put order. Refinancing must follow strict rules in terms of governance and financial control. In the current scheme, none of this exists. The fan celebrates. And the citizen pays the bill.”