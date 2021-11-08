Journalist faced prejudice when studying work by Marília Mendonça

“I spent a whole year writing about Marília Mendonça”, that’s how journalist and content producer Khelvya Carvalho begins her report in a post published on Linkedin, which already has more than 13 thousand likes.

The compositions of the Rainha da Sofrência were analyzed in the final work of the journalism course at the Centro Universitário 7 de Setembro, which is located in Fortaleza. The TCC (Course Completion Work) is a mandatory requirement to obtain a diploma in higher education.

“As a woman, a feminist and a communicator, I’m sorry for her leaving. But as a fan, it hurts even more. It’s more than sorry, it’s like someone from my house, as she overflowed with simplicity and affection with the fans.” , he told the UOL.

Khelvya, who is a fan of the country singer who died last Friday (5th) after a plane crash, says in the post that Marília Mendonça’s lyrics are a reference for other women. That’s why, at the time, the university student chose the title “Is it because I’m thin? No. It’s because I’m fucked. A discursive analysis of the compositions of the singer Marília Mendonça”.

Journalist and content producer Khelvya Carvalho concluded her TCC with a study on the work of Marília Mendonça Image: Reproduction

Prejudice with Marília Mendonça

The journalist from Ceará explains that she suffered prejudice when she suggested the proposal to analyze the songs of the precursor of “feminejo”, a movement that promotes female empowerment through country music.

“When I came up with the idea of ​​the work, nobody gave much credit. They asked me if I didn’t want to write about a more “renowned” singer or elaborate an analysis of a more “serious” topic, he says on the social network.

Despite contradicting opinions, Khelvya decided to write about the sincere way that Marília Mendonça dealt with controversial issues, such as betrayal, abusive relationship and sorority, which is the feeling of unity and solidarity among women.

“All this using a female lyrical self, something that had never been seen in the country music industry”, he emphasizes in his account.

The work has 70 pages and addresses feminism, music, popular culture and suffering, which crowned Marília. Unfortunately, there was no opportunity to show the work to the Queen of Suffering.

For the journalist, the academic environment should also promote empowerment, as well as the singer’s songs.

Khelvya ends the publication saying that “Marília Mendonça’s music has surpassed the barriers of entertainment and started to play a fundamental role; encouraging women.