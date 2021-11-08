Juca Kfouri praises Vasco’s management and shows fear of Botafogo in Serie A: ‘Worry if he’ll have structure to maintain himself’

the commentator juca Kfouri showed a concern for the Botafogo returning to Series A of the Brazilian Championship, after the rout over Vasco this Sunday, in São Januário. According to him, there is no certainty that the Glorious will have the structure to stay in the elite.

In UOL Esporte’s “Posse de Bola” program, Kfouri based his thesis on Vasco’s management. For him, the new cross-maltina board led by president Jorge Salgado would bring better conditions for the club to rise and consolidate again in Serie A.

– I was very divided yesterday, I won’t deny it, I was rooting for Vasco to come up, even as a reward for the responsible management that Jorge Salgado is doing. I am convinced that Vasco, when it goes up, will go up in a way that will keep itself because of what is being planted in Vasco, which was not enough to harvest this year – he began.

– In Botafogo, I’m not sure. It seems like a paradox. I’m happy with the fact that Botafogo is going up and I’m worried if it will have the structure to sustain itself. I’m sad that Vasco doesn’t come up, but I’m sure he’s doing a job that points to the right path., without being able to harvest immediately – concluded.

supporter of Corinthians declared, Juca Kfouri revealed supporting Botafogo in childhood:

– My team from Rio as a child was Botafogo, for a number of reasons: because he was white, but also because there was Mané Garrincha, for whom I was crazy, didi, Nilton Santos and everything else. I look with the greatest affection for the Glorious.