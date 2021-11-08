Kamaru Usman rebuts Dana White’s irony about the desire to face Canelo Álvarez

Dana White’s Irony of Desire to Kamaru Usman facing Canelo Álvarez in boxing didn’t shake the Ultimate champion’s dream. executioner of Colby Covington at the UFC 268, the Nigerian countered the statement of his boss, who suggested an eventual embarrassment in an eventual superfight in the ‘noble art’. In a press conference after the show held this Saturday (6), the welterweight leader spoke about the subject.

“Dana doesn’t know. I want something to scare me. If I’m going to be away from my daughter for another 12 weeks or so, it better be something I’m excited about. I want to challenge myself. I know that many people will try to convince me otherwise, to say nonsense. Do not misunderstand me. He (Canelo) is a master at what he does. That’s why I want to challenge myself. Last time I was the underdog, you saw what happened. Where are those who take the risks?” Usman said.

This weekend, Usman further consolidated his name in MMA history. The triumph over Covington, in addition to confirming yet another victory over his biggest rival, extended his undefeated streak to 18 matches in mixed martial arts.

In addition to the positive streak, the Nigerian hit the record for Anderson Silva. The Brazilian legend is still at the top of the athletes with the highest number of consecutive triumphs, with 16, while Usman has 15.

On the same night that Usman faced Covington for the welterweight belt, Canelo also had another boxing confrontation. This weekend, the Mexican scored another victory in his career and kept the super middleweight title by knocking out Caleb Plant.