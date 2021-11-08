Know what Astroworld is; Travis Scott festival that left eight people dead

At least eight people died and many more were injured after a crowd surged forward while rapper Travis Scott was on stage at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last Friday night.

The incident occurred when the crowd surged towards the stage, crushing those in front who couldn’t escape, fire chief Sam Peña told CNN on Saturday morning (6). This created panic and the situation worsened and overwhelmed security personnel there, he said.

“Our hearts go out to the Astroworld festival family tonight – especially those we’ve lost and their loved ones,” the festival said via Instagram. “We are focused on supporting local authorities in whatever way we can. With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday. [..] Thanks to our partners at the Houston Police Department, Fire Department and NRG Park for their response and support.”

Here’s what you need to know about Astroworld and Travis Scott:

Who is Travis Scott?

Travis Scott is a 30-year-old rapper, singer and music producer from Houston, Texas, USA. He is best known for his 2018 album “Astroworld” – which gave the festival its name. The popular artist has collaborated with other rappers such as Drake, Young Thug and others. He has a son with Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant again with the rapper.

What is Astroworld?

Astroworld is a music festival founded by the rapper and held in Houston, at the former site of Six Flags Astroworld – this year it is its third edition, as it was canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The festival was first released by Scott in 2018, the same year the album was released, and the original lineup consisted of artists such as Post Malone, Metro Boomin, Lil Wayne, Scott himself and others.

The 2019 version of the festival came with an expanded lineup, included more genres such as reggaeton and hard rock, and was fronted by artists such as Gucci Mane, Rosalia, Migos, Pharrell Williams and Megan thee Stallion.

After the 2020 event was canceled, Scott collaborated with production company Epic Games to provide an Astroworld themed virtual event in the “Fortnite” video game.

The 2021 event was themed: “Open your eyes to a whole new universe”, which “will bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of the legendary and now defunct amusement park – AstroWorld – which Scott visited countless times as a child” , informs a statement about the October festival.

A portion of Astroworld’s revenue was to be donated to the festival’s official charity partner, the Cactus Jack Foundation, founded by Scott to “empower and enrich the lives of young people by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long-term success.”

Why Houston?

Houston is Scott’s hometown and is where the Six Flags Astroworld amusement park is located, which closed in 2005, and Scott named his third album.

Festival schedule:

The line-up included SZA, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, Earth, Wind & Fire, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Chief Keef, Master P, BIA, Don Toliver, Young Thug and more.

In 2019, there were 50,000 Astroworld attendees and 100,000 tickets went on sale for the 2021 festival – this year’s tickets sold out 30 minutes after launch. In previous years, the festival was a one-day event, and the 2021 version was supposed to take place between Friday (5) and yesterday (6).

Have there been any problems with Astroworld before?

Three people were trampled and hospitalized in November 2019 as thousands rushed to enter the Astroworld Festival. All were sent to hospital with leg injuries and the event continued as planned.