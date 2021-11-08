know what to do to delay voice aging

Presbyphonia is the name given to the natural aging of the voice. This condition occurs after the age of 50 and can be more accentuated according to the health of each patient. In women, it usually happens after menopause.

“Over time, the voice loses strength, speed, stability and articulatory precision, causing vocal quality to be impaired”, explains Cristiane Romano, speech therapist, PhD in the subject from the University of São Paulo (USP).

Not everyone develops presbyphonia markedly. Some factors, such as physical health, emotional conditions and lifestyle habits, interfere in this process. According to studies on the subject, about 10% of the elderly will present some type of vocal alteration.

“Some behaviors can prematurely age the voice, such as eating that causes gastroesophageal reflux, low water intake, screaming, in addition to the interference of hereditary, environmental and psychological factors”, emphasizes the speech therapist.

Presbyphonia is not a disease but a natural body reaction and can be carefully controlled. Furthermore, there are some measures that reduce the impact of aging on the voice. See which ones:

Drink water quite often;

Always maintain proper body posture;

Avoid yelling or talking too loudly;

Avoid excessive exposure to air conditioning;

Avoid heavily polluted areas;

Do not smoke;

Avoid alcoholic beverages;

Adopt healthy habits, such as a balanced diet and regular exercise;

Practicing technical exercises that work as a vocal gymnastics and help in the maintenance and vibration of the voice, such as speaking the vowels “aaaaaa”, “iiiiiiiii” and “uuuuuuu”, and also the consonants “rrrrrrrr” and “zzzzzz”.

If changes in your voice are causing you discomfort, it is important to seek help from a health care provider.