La Casa de Papel: what does Bella Ciao, theme song of the series mean?

Who has watched La Casa de Papel, one of Netflix’s most popular series, might recall the lyrics to “Bella Ciao,” the iconic song that accompanies the characters as they plan the robberies and celebrate when everything goes right. But do you know the origin of “Bella Ciao”?

Behind the song, there is a context of struggle and resistance that reflects the events in Italy in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In addition, it is also related to death, something that the characters in the series are very familiar with.

The story behind “Bella Ciao”

Italian music was born in Italy and was sung by women who worked on rice plantations. As conditions were terrible, the music incorporated all the pain felt and denounced the low pay, in addition to the excessive journey.

Even if it seems far from La Casa de Papel, as the Netflix series shows a group of thieves’ plan to print their own money and live a life of luxury, the ideas of resistance and resilience connect the two sides.

However, there is also a darker side to the lyrics of “Bella Ciao” ​​sung on the show. The name itself, when translated into Portuguese, means “Goodbye, Linda” and gives the idea of ​​farewell, which can also be related to death.

This association can be seen several times over the five seasons. When Oslo’s head is hit, for example, in the season finale of Season 1 and he dies in the next episode; or when Berlin sacrifices itself at the conclusion of the second season. “Bella Ciao” ​​is always present, even when it is a heavy atmosphere of farewell and not victory.

(Source: Netflix/Disclosure)Source: Netflix

When “Bella Ciao” appears in La Casa de Papel?

The song is explained right at the end of Season 1, when Berlin asks the Professor to promise that he will flee if the robbery plan doesn’t go as planned.

“Nothing will go wrong”, he replies, and starts singing “Bella Ciao”. That’s when Tokyo explains that the Professor’s grandfather fought during World War II and taught his grandson the song — which he eventually passed on to the entire group.

It’s easy to see the meaning it represents for the character: everything revolves around resistance. It embodies the ideals of fighting the system that oppresses and seeking freedom at any cost, even if it means always being exposed to death.

In season 5 of La Casa de Papel, we are sure that “Bella Ciao” ​​will come out at some point, just hope it means victories.