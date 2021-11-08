Launch puts Riot Games in a new world of entertainment

After a few years of waiting, fans of League of Legends – the most popular computer game in the world – they finally got to celebrate. In partnership with Netflix, a Riot Games launched on Saturday night (6), in Los Angeles, the series arcane, inspired by the universe of LoL. This is the first time the gaming giant has taken a step in this type of entertainment-related content.

“This entry into the world of television is something totally new for us, it’s a different medium, it’s a different way of creating content, so it’s been a journey”, said one of the co-founders of Riot, Brandon Beck. According to him, the company’s goal is to dive into storytelling with the characters from the company’s games and their stories:

“We hope Riot will keep its doors open for more storytelling as Arcane is content that fans have been asking for for a long time and I hope they like it.”

To take this new step, the company hired strong people with experience in the entertainment world. One of them was Shauna Spenley, who took over as president of entertainment at Riot Games nearly a year ago. After 15 years at Netflix, Spenley believes his experience helped the gaming giant in this new venture.

“When I met the co-founders of Riot, they were looking to expand into this medium. I’ve done this many times before on Netflix and that’s what I’m trying to bring here.”, he explained. According to her, the company is developing more stories such as animation, live action, movies and television.

“We’re exploring and I’d love to see more stories come out. I think we’re going to have an exciting 2022 ahead of us.”

There is still a mystery about what the company’s next steps will be, but one thing is certain: fans were excited about the first three episodes of arcane that were shown during the premiere. With each new character that appeared, the applause appeared demonstrating the joy of the audience.

“I loved the first act and I’m really looking forward to understanding more about the story of my favorite Champion Jinx. I believe the series will give us more information, the ones we don’t have much access to within the game platform.”, said the player Gabriele Camargo.

For the CEO of Riot, Nicolo Laurent, this dive into the world of characters is exactly what LoL fans have asked for and wanted: “If you have a favorite character that you play with a story you don’t know, and that you can dig into that story with television, it’s a lot more cool and exciting. That’s why we’re doing this and obviously if players like it, let’s do a lot more”, finished.

The first three episodes of arcane are available on Netflix. A second batch of chapters will be released on November 13th, and the third one arrives on the 20th of this month.