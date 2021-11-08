Lavieri: ‘Interesting panorama that Palmeiras is arriving in Montevideo’ – 11/08/2021

The victory over Santos, yesterday (7), at Vila Belmiro, was important for Palmeiras in the Brazilian Championship, but also in preparation for the final of the Libertadores, which will be held on the 27th, against Flamengo.

On Live do Palmeiras, broadcast by UOL Sport after the Verdão games, Danilo Lavieri and Isabela Valiero evaluated the performance of Abel Ferreira’s team in the derby. This was the fifth consecutive triumph after having gone seven matches without winning, between the Brazilian and the Libertadores.

“Do you think that Palmeiras is playing well, in view of five rounds ago, which was hitting losses. Do you think that, now, it is starting to find its way to the victories again?”, asked Isabela.

Danilo Lavieri believes that Verdão is getting back on track and has started to improve what, in his opinion, is an important issue: attention in the matches

“Palmeiras started to find [caminho das vitórias]. I think Palmeiras took a while to get in stride, but he came back. And what we say… Palmeiras is a team that depends a lot on motivation, it depends a lot on being connected. It’s a style of play that relies on it, from stealing the ball, going fast for the counterattack. So, every detail makes a lot of difference. Palmeiras began to improve a lot in this regard. We have to see if it gets better by then [final da Libertadores], has 20 days. We know very well that any result ‘more or less’ in this midway this honeymoon ends quickly. So, Palmeiras needs to keep this game plan, this way until then because the most important thing, obviously, is on the 27th. Palmeiras is improving. I don’t think Flamengo is as favorite as it was in early October,” he said.

Isabela then asked if the team that faced the Fish would be the continental decision. “Do you think that, apart from Marcos Rocha, would it be this team that was presented today as the team for this final against Flamengo or do you think that some points need to be changed?”

the columnist of UOL Sport he recalled that, in addition to the suspended Marcos Rocha, there is also discussion about defensive midfielder Felipe Melo in the starting lineup. For Lavieri, Verdão is finding interesting alternatives and building a positive scenario for the confrontation with Rubro-Negro.

“There’s this main question for Marcos Rocha. I think it’s also possible to debate a lot whether Felipe Melo will have a place or not. I think that in a game like this, perhaps, the experience can be important. I think Abel will keep Felipe Melo among the holders, I have this feeling. So, I think these changes are. Luiz Adriano, unfortunately, is not corresponding, he is not deserving to have many chances,” he pointed out.

“We need to see the marking, especially Bruno Henrique and Gabigol. There will have to be a very correct plan. They know that any chance they give can be fatal. But Palmeiras has shown different ways to play, and that they have been efficient It’s a very interesting panorama that Palmeiras is arriving in Montevideo. It’s 20 days, I think there’s another five or six games, there’s time for Palmeiras to refine even more. There are alternatives. For those who used to say that Palmeiras was a team of retranqueiro, that Abel only defended and such, Palmeiras is, yes, showing ways to play differently. A very nice panorama for Palmeiras”, he added.

The next edition of Live do Palmeiras will be on Wednesday (10), right after the match against Atlético-GO, for the Brazilian Nationals. You can follow the live on the UOL Channel, on the UOL Placar app, on the Palmeiras page on UOL Esporte or on the UOL Esporte channel on Youtube.