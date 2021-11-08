Lavieri: ‘Time is running out and Luiz Adriano is taking a long time to react’ – 11/07/2021

Palmeiras visited Santos in Vila Belmiro and won 2-0, in a duel for the Brazilian Championship. The game also served for coach Abel Ferreira to make new analyzes aiming at the Libertadores final, which will be on the 27th, against Flamengo.

On Live do Palmeiras, broadcast by UOL Sport after the Verdão games, Danilo Lavieri and Isabela Valiero analyzed the performance of the Palestra Itália team and the coach’s options in training.

“Palmeiras started a little slowly. In fact, the whole game started a little slowly, right? Then it took a little stride. It was very good… Palmeiras made 1-0, had a chance to make the second one. even thinking: ‘Palmeiras is wasting so much chance that the traditional saying of ‘who doesn’t take it’ may soon come, right?’, but everything worked out. Palmeiras made it 2-0, an excellent game. which is important because Palmeiras is showing new ways to play, a different way, without a striker. They are testing at the Brazilian Nationals to find ways to play. So I thought it was a good game against Santos, who was coming on a rise. the victory is good and gives a firm hold on the final,” said Danilo Lavieri.

Isabela Valiero, then, questioned her partner about the starting lineup and the absence of Felipe Melo, after a spectator’s manifestation in the chat:

“The Palmeiras team came with some changes. I think Abel is exploring these tests a lot and he entered the team a little differently. Did you like this format he did with the starters? There was a person here in the chat who said he missed Felipe Melo in the game. Do you really think he was a missing piece or did Danilo serve you well? I thought Danilo was magnificent today.”

the columnist of UOL Sport praised the performance of the midfield sector and stressed that the attack performed well, and could be an alternative to the absence of Luiz Adriano, who is not going through a good phase.

“I think Felipe Melo has done good performances, but today I didn’t miss him so much. I think Danilo replaced Zé Rafael himself well, who has given many reasons for criticism, today he did well too. Palmeiras midfielder it took a while to get in the stride, but it went well. That doesn’t mean that I think Felipe has to stop having opportunities. Felipe is playing well, he’s deserving the opportunities he’s been getting, but today I didn’t miss it so much. this scheme of Palmeiras playing is an alternative for Luiz Adriano,” he pointed out.

“It’s that thing… I campaigned here for everyone to have patience with Luiz Adriano because he is, by far, the best striker on the team, because he is the one who best knows how to play in this role, but the truth is that the Time is running out and Luiz Adriano is taking a long time to react, right? And now, this alternative. It’s not the first game, but, once again, Palmeiras plays with two creative midfielders, with Ron more stuck. interesting because Scarpa was doing well and Veiga can’t leave the team right now. So, I think it’s an interesting alternative to test. I’m enjoying seeing it. You have to see how it goes against Flamengo. that Abel studies his opponents a lot, but I think it’s a good alternative. And the main thing is that, it’s having an option to use in the final on the 27th,” he added.

Further on, still analyzing Verdão’s performance with regard to the offensive sector, Lavieri praised Dudu. “Today Dudu did very well again. Impressive how he manages with one, two touches on the ball… Sometimes, just with a body dribble he manages to disconcert the entire opponent’s defense. So, I think it’s a very interesting game alternative , very cool what Abel is managing to do”.

Isabela, in turn, praised Ron’s performance, who scored one of the winning goals and had two others disallowed. “I thought the Palmeiras team started out a little sleepy. Not only Palmeiras, but the Santos team as well, which needs to win in the Brasileirão to get a little distance from the relegation zone. But Palmeiras started the game with a goal from the Ron, who was disallowed. I also thought it was a kick to disallow that goal, but Ron paid with the ball. I haven’t seen him play like that for a long time.”

The next edition of Live do Palmeiras will be on Wednesday (10), right after the match against Atlético-GO, for the Brazilian Nationals. You can follow the live on the UOL Channel, on the UOL Placar app, on the Palmeiras page on UOL Esporte or on the UOL Esporte channel on Youtube.