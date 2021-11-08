Lavieri: ‘Weverton was demanded and made spectacular saves’; see notes – 11/07/2021

Palmeiras went to Vila Belmiro this afternoon (7), beat Santos 2-0, and returned to second place in the Brazilian Championship. Rony and Raphael Veiga were the authors of the goals of the triumph.

On Live do Palmeiras, broadcast by UOL Sport after the Verdão games, Danilo Lavieri and Isabela Valiero commented on the performance of the players on coach Abel Ferreira’s team.

Goalkeeper Weverton and Raphael Veiga were appointed as some of the main players of Palmeiras in the duel with Peixe. In the poll carried out during the live, with the spectators, Veiga was the winner.

See the players and coach Abel Ferreira’s notes

Weverton

Isabela Valiero: “Let’s start our talisman, the little crystal of the Palmeiras: Weverton. Note 10, I put it here. I don’t know about you. If you put another note…” – 10

Danilo Lavieri: “The one to give marks is more traditional in the newspapers. And I always see the goalkeeper’s notes and people say “7.0”. Well, the guy didn’t take a goal… And, like this, Weverton was demanded . Both times he was required, he made spectacular saves. The one that hit the post later, even better than the first. So for me it’s 10 too. I have to agree with you” – 10

Marcos Rocha

Isabela Valiero: “I put 8.0. It didn’t do big bad things, but it wasn’t all that either” – 8.0

Danilo Lavieri: “Let’s think that for you to pass the year you have to be 6.0? So, I think Marcos Rocha was a 6.5. It was no big deal. 8.0 I think would have been more decisive. So , 6.5 for Marcos Rocha. He didn’t compromise, but he didn’t solve the game or anything. Obviously, he misses the Libertadores final, but 6.5 is good” – 6.5

rony

Isabela Valiero: “I gave Ron 9.5, why? The half point… He scored three goals if you count (laughs). It’s just that he has to hang out a little more with Scarpa, who is a better guy. studious, he’s always reading. I think he needs a little more of that, which is for him to think like: ‘Oops, I think I’m offside’, but I thought he was OK. It’s just that before the goals he was way below. , I’ll be kind today. My grade is 9.5” – 9.5

Danilo Lavieri: “I think it was 8.5 for Ron. He scored a goal, assisted, had the goal disallowed, and the offside… I’m almost giving 8.0, but let’s leave the 8.5 because he scored the goal, but that offside… He couldn’t have stayed in that position. It’s that thing the striker has to know and Ron, my God, how he likes being offside. So let’s stay at 8.5” – 8.5

Joe Rafael

Isabela Valiero: “He played well. It was a game he played well. I liked that he gave Luan a hard time. Luan was getting really hard on the entries. So I gave him 8.5 too” – 8.5

Danilo Lavieri: “Wow, I’m feeling very demanding. I think you’re very good, we’ll have to talk to hit a better parameter. But I think 7.0 for Zé. It was important, it was good. It didn’t make a difference, but it gave a good rhythm to the game” – 7.0

luan

Isabela Valiero: “I gave 7.0 to Luan” – 7.0

Danilo Lavieri: “Let’s agree on 7.0. No compromise” – 7.0

Gustavo Scarpa

Isabela Valiero: “It went well too. It’s always very decisive in the set pieces, we’ve already scored that here before. I gave an 8.0 to Gustavo Scarpa, who didn’t show up that much” – 8.0

Danilo Lavieri: “8.0 is a lot. I will also stay at 7.0” – 7.0

Gustavo Gomez

Danilo Lavieri: “He didn’t compromise, but he also didn’t pass the traditional security we’re used to. So, I’m going to say to him: ‘Gustavo, you’ve already shown something much better. You’ll pass the year. You’ll get a 6.0, but you need to improve by thinking of more difficult games'” – 6.0

Isabela Valiero : “I put 7.5, with little foot on 8.0. He didn’t score, so everything is fine. I think they did their job” – 7.5

piquerez

Isabela Valiero: “Piquerez I gave a little score 8.0 because he made good passes, and I thought he was OK, in view of what I’ve seen him do” – 8.0

Danilo Lavieri: “7.0 for Piquerez. Firm, not committed, participated in the play of the second goal. Note 7.0. It has been a good option” – 7.0

Raphael Veiga

Isabela Valiero: “I put 9.5 for Raphael Veiga, I don’t know why not 10. He deserved a 10” – 9.5

Danilo Lavieri: “9.5 is good. Considering we gave 10 to Weverton, right? I think 9.5 is good. On this one, I’ll agree with you. Of course Veiga played well and such, but I think 9, 5 is fine” – 9.5

Danilo

Isabela Valiero: “Danilo I loved it. I fought for Danilo to be in the poll, but I gave Danilo an 8.0 mark. I was a little demanding” – 8.0

Danilo Lavieri: “Demanding? I think you were calm. Note 7.0 for Danilo” – 7.0

Dudu

Danilo Lavieri: “Dudu, grade 8.0. Very well, and every time he touched the ball, he was unbalanced. Either he unbalanced the opponent, or suffered a foul, or managed to put someone in a position to submit. Grade 8.0. doing well, being a great option. It’s playing a little bit more on the side now. For me, it’s excellent” – 8.0

Isabela Valiero: “I liked him a lot with Veiga today. I thought they were in a wonderful harmony”

Abel Ferreira

Isabela Valiero: “Abel Ferreira made good substitutions. I gave him a score of 8.0 because he put Danilo Barbosa, which is useless. And I also liked that he changed Ron five minutes before changing Dudu. He always changes the Dudu and don’t change Ron” – 8.0

Danilo Lavieri: “I think we can agree on 8.0. I think Abel has shown new changes and new ways of playing, changing Palmeiras’ repertoire… Since I didn’t give any grade above what you gave, I’ll give it now. 8.5 for Abel” – 8.5

The next edition of Live do Palmeiras will be on Wednesday (10), right after the match against Atlético-GO, for the Brazilian Nationals. You can follow the live on the UOL Channel, on the UOL Placar app, on the Palmeiras page on UOL Esporte or on the UOL Esporte channel on Youtube.