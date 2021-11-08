Lawyer who recognized Marília Mendonça’s body talks about tragedy

The lawyer Maurício Carvalho, who works managing the copyright of Marília Mendonça, offered to go to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) last Friday (6/11) to carry out the recognition of the bodies of the victims of the accident that killed the sertaneja and four other people. It was also Mauricio who was at the scene of the accident on Saturday (5/11) to collect some objects that have not yet been rescued by the police. In conversation with journalists, he vented about his relationship with the country and the whirlwind of events in recent days.

“When we got there, we found passports, documents, cell phones still receiving messages, iPads, her sandals, clothes…. It was very sad and shocking to look at all that, the clothes. We put it inside our plane and brought it with us. The rest is being cataloged by the police to be handed over to the families,” he said.

Maurício also spoke about the shock when he learned that the singer was among the fatal victims of the accident. “It was just time to stop by my apartment to get my things and leave. We landed in the nearest town and drove 150 kilometers to the crash site. I was crying from here to there. I was very emotional, I’m a father, I remembered Leo [filho de Marília], imagined: ‘What if it were my daughters?’. I was in shock, it was all so unbelievable”.

fas-marilia-mendonca-tumulo-cemiterio-goiania-06 The duo Maiara and Maraisa, personal friends of Marília, left a wreath of flowersLaura Braga/Metropolis Marilia Mendonça Cortejo 2 Marília Mendonça: farewell brought together thousands of people in GoiâniaVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis Neymar Marília Mendonça Neymar paid tribute to Marília Mendonça when celebrating goal for PSGreproduction Marília Mendonça’s wake Marília Mendonça’s casket is closed after an open wakeIgo Estrela/Metropolis Velório Marília Mendonça, Henrique singing Igo Estrela / Metropolis Fans of Marilia Mendonça Marilia Mendonça fans: choir outside the wake in GoiâniaGaltiery Rodrigues Marília Mendonça and Chico Bento Marília Mendonça and Chico BentoTurma da Mônica paid tribute to Marília Mendonça Air accident victimized singer Marília Mendonça Pedro Vilela / Getty Images Air accident victimized singer Marília Mendonça Pedro Vilela / Getty Images Air accident victimized singer Marília Mendonça Pedro Vilela / Getty Images 0

Responsible for preparing the first agency contract in Marília’s career, in 2015, Maurício confirmed that a notebook from the sertaneja was found wet on the plane. The suspicion that there may be new songs in it can only be confirmed when the leaves dry. He points out that this and other issues related to the sertaneja’s career will now be handled by his family.

“It’s too early to reason. She has a lot released, in addition to being a great singer and interpreter, she is a composer with a vast work, she has songs recorded by some of the main artists in Brazil. It leaves a vast material. Now, family members will have to understand how to handle her work. And they will have all the advice.”

Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the channel of Metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.