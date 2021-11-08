Leclerc praises Sainz and is surprised by Gasly’s rhythm in Mexico

Charles Leclerc had a good race in Mexico, but regretted not being able to keep up with Pierre Gasly’s speed (Photo: Ferrari)

F1 LIVE! VERSTAPPEN SWALLOWS MERCEDES AT START AND WINS MEXICO CITY GP | Briefing

Ferrari got a good result this Sunday (7), during the dispute of the GP in Mexico City, by placing its two drivers inside the top-6 and managing to overtake McLaren in the championship table. However, not everything was a reason for happiness for the Italian team at the Hermanos Rodríguez race track. After the race, Charles Leclerc lamented the difficulty of keeping up with Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri, who had no problems securing fourth place, just over 17s ahead of #16.

“Pierre’s pace was impressive [Gasly] today,” admitted a disgruntled Leclerc. “We weren’t expecting this, so it was a surprise. On our side, we were very strong with the midfielders at the beginning. I even tried to stop early to put pressure on Pierre and force him to stop early”, he explained.

Charles Leclerc took 5th place at the Mexico City GP (Photo: Ferrari)

In the final part of the race, Leclerc made way for Carlos Sainz, who went in search of Gasly, but couldn’t get close to the Frenchman. Thus, the Spaniard and the Monegasque switched positions on the track again. Charles highlighted the teamwork carried out by the two, but regretted that the strategy was not enough to reach AlphaTauri.

“So Carlos could go ahead and put pressure on at the end of the race, which is exactly what we did,” he said. “However, it wasn’t enough today. It was good teamwork as a whole, we maximized everything. We couldn’t have challenged Pierre, he was very fast today, as Carlos showed. He [Sainz] it stopped later, but it was difficult”, he ended.

Leclerc remained in sixth place on the leaderboard, one place ahead of Sainz. At the Constructors’ World Championship, Ferrari managed to overtake McLaren and take third place from Woking’s team. The next stage of F1 is in Brazil, with the São Paulo GP dispute starting next week, between November 12th and 14th, with ‘in loco’ coverage of the Big prize.