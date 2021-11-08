Limitation of public in Cruzeiro x Brusque revolta China Azul – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Cruzeirenses were angry with the limited audience in the game against Brusque

The Cruzeiro fan is not at all satisfied with the limited audience in the game against Brusque, next Tuesday (9), at 9:30 pm, at Mineirão, for the 35th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. Only 35,000 tickets will be offered for sale due to the limitation of the number of service providers (security guards, cleaning staff, food and beverages, etc.), according to the director of Gigante da Pampulha.

“Today we don’t have a mass of people to work with, capable of carrying out two operations of games in a row, on Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s why we have operational limits for the game on Tuesday. The idea is that we can start recruiting,” explained Samuel Lloyd, in an interview with Itatiaia.

The justification of the stadium executive did not convince the fans, who demand equal treatment for all clubs in Minas Gerais.

City hall releases maximum capacity for stadiums. Then there’s the Sunday Game it can have 60,000 fans and 2 days later it can only have 35,000 due to security measures.@Mining Could you give us a clarification or games at maximum capacity and for whom the mayor authorizes? — Jean Marcus (@jeanmarcs_) November 7, 2021

Atlético plays on Sunday: PÚBLICO RELEASED 100% ?? Cruzeiro plays on Tuesday: only 35k because there is an effective lack?? Atlético plays on Wednesday: PÚBLICO RELEASED 100%?? — Braian Moreira (@_braianmoreira) November 7, 2021

I lived to see Mineirão stop the fans of the cruise from going to the lamentable SLK stadium — Cleyton Silva (@Odairjo42853504) November 7, 2021

what the @Mining did with the @Cruise, is inadmissible. Let’s move on, Vinicius. — Lucas Paes ???? (@Lucas_M_Paes) November 7, 2021

I DOUBT that if it were the other way around, the same would happen! https://t.co/thXLO8SHEI — Rodrigo korac (@rodrigokorac) November 7, 2021

On Twitter, Cruzeiro lamented the fact of the limited audience, but said it was not a problem with the commercial agreement between the parties. “The maximum capacity will be 35 thousand people. Yes, it will be insufficient for the love manifested here these days (and always). We are very sorry for that!”, posted the club.

Mineirão himself issued a note and said that the operational restriction is inevitable. “Due to the pandemic, companies that work with events were disorganized after months without working and thousands of professionals were unemployed, even changing profession. Some event suppliers went bankrupt during the period. The operational restriction is necessary for the Mineirão provide a service that guarantees the safety and positive experience of people. We do not give up on that,” he said in part of the note.

“Mineirão fulfills its contractual commitments, as in the case of Atlético games that were contracted in a game package until the end of the year, ensuring predictability in planning. Cruzeiro, when contacting us, knew about the possible limitations of the schedule and of The negotiations with the celestial club have always been done in a joint and constructive way, for decision-making,” he added.

