Lira and Fux to meet to deal with decision suspending ‘secret budget’ | Policy

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the President of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Luiz Fux, will meet to discuss the decision that suspended payment of the rapporteur’s amendments to the Federal Budget, the so-called ” secret budget”.

The decision, an injunction (provisional in nature), was taken by Minister Rosa Weber on Friday (5).

The “secret budget” is how paid parliamentary amendments in the modality “rapporteur’s amendments” became known. Unlike individual amendments, which follow very specific criteria and are evenly divided among all parliamentarians, rapporteur’s amendments do not follow usual criteria and benefit only a few parliamentarians.

Minister Rosa Weber suspends execution of ‘secret budget’ amendments

In practice, the allocation of resources is defined in informal agreements between allied parliamentarians and the federal government. Therefore, these transfers are the target of criticism from experts.

Rosa Weber’s decision was granted in the actions of the PSOL, Citizenship and PSB that ask the Supreme Court to render the execution of these amendments ineffective.

This Monday’s meeting with Fux was at Lira’s request. There is no set time yet.

The expectation in the government and among government parliamentarians is that the Supreme Court will reverse Weber’s decision.