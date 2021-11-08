Live Football: Sampaio Corrêa vs Brasil de Pelotas; know where to watch live, lineups and Serie B game info

This Sunday, November 7th, 2021, another live football match takes place between Sampaio Corrêa and Brasil de Pelotas for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, the game will take place tonight, starting at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time).

Find out here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting duel on TV and online.

Where to watch?

This time with Brasil de Pelotas playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the Premiere, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

We still don’t have details about Sampaio Corrêa’s squad. Therefore, Brasil de Pelotas has not yet commented on a possible squad.

In addition to being informed of how to watch on TV and online the duel between Sampaio Corrêa x Brasil de Pelotas, also stay on top of all the Brasileirão games and competitions from around the world.

Sampaio, who in the first round until the penultimate round, was in the G-4 has been having a terrible second round. There were only 10 points added, with two victories only so far. In the first round there were 30 points and eight victories. The approach of the relegation zone started to scare in the last rounds and the team seeks to consolidate its permanence in the two home games it has for Serie B in a subsequent way.

Brasil de Pelotas arrives for the duel with Sampaio without any intention in Serie B. In the last round, the team was defeated 1-0 by Avaí, at home, and had its relegation mathematically consolidated to the third division. The team from Pelotas occupies the last position and the remaining games will serve for coach Jerson Testoni to evaluate the group for the next season.

Technical sheet – Sampaio Corrêa x Brasil de Pelotas

Match Sampaio Corrêa x Brasil de Pelotas Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 11/07/2021 at 6:15 pm Streaming Premiere Objective 34th round of the Brazilian Series B Stadium Castellan Local São Luís-MA Brazil squad from Pelotas . Modality Brazilian Championship Series B Progress Finished

