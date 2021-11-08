Murilo Huff, father of Marília Mendonça’s son, gave an interview to Fantástico

Last Sunday night, 07, Fantástico, a program shown on Rede Globo, aired a brief interview with Murilo Huff (26), ex-boyfriend and father of the singer’s son Marília Mendonça (1995 – 2021).

Visibly shaken by everything that happened, the musician began the interview talking about his son Leo, who is about to turn two years old. “Léo is fine, thank God. Now he’s with her mother. Thank God he’s too little to understand”, said, calming fans and friends revealing that the boy is with Mrs. Ruth Moreira.

“The time will come when he will miss her, but at least this pain we are feeling, I don’t think he will. He will miss her”, amended.

In another moment of the interview, Murilo spoke about the end of the relationship: “It was right after we returned from our trip. And so, it was for such a stupid thing, it was for such a stupid reason…”, said.

Afterwards, he confessed that if he was dating Marília, he would be on the flight beside her: “Today, analyzing everything that happened, if we were together, I would be there too, on the plane. Because I didn’t have a concert this weekend and she was returning to the shows, in the best phase of her life, super happy with the I would definitely be following her, absolutely.”

During the interview, Huff did not fail to praise the eternal queen of suffering: “Mother, son, boyfriend. Everything! She was amazing, she always threw me up there”, he said, with a slight smile on his face.

At the end of the conversation, the musician talked about the last message he received from Marília: “She sent a message like that, asking me to take care of him [Léo], keep an eye out, because he had been vaccinated. It looks like he was saying goodbye”, ended.

Marília Mendonça’s mother speaks for the first time about her daughter’s death

The last weekend was full of tributes to the eternal queen of suffering, the singer Marília Mendonça (1995 – 2021), who died after a plane crash at the age of 26.

At dawn this Monday, 08, the artist’s mother, Mrs. Ruth Moreira, broke the silence and spoke through the stories of his Instagram account. Very shaken, she used a gospel song and posted a beautiful photo with the heiress.





