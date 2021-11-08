Luan completes one month without taking the field for Corinthians; half one of the highest salaries of the cast

This Saturday, Corinthians beat Fortaleza 1-0 at the Neo Química Arena. As has happened in recent games, Luan did not take the field. With that, he completes a month without acting next Tuesday. His last match was against Sport, when he replaced Gabriel Pereira at the end of the second half and participated in just 15 minutes.

Even not being fired often, the midfielder has one of the highest salaries of the cast. To give you an idea, he wins in the same range as more experienced players, such as Cássio, Gil and Fagner. In front of them are only the season’s reinforcements. Willian, Róger Guedes, Giuliano and Renato Augusto lead the salary ranking.

The reality experienced by Luan is very different from the one he lived in 2017. At the time, playing for Grêmio, he was considered the main athlete in winning the Copa Libertadores and received the nickname of King of America.

Later, he began to suffer from plantar fasciitis, a condition in which the tissue in the sole of the foot becomes inflamed and causes pain. In addition, he faced off-field problems and was unable to maintain his high performance with the alvinegra shirt.

Altogether, the shirt 7 has 11 goals and five assists in 73 games played by Corinthians. His last participation in a goal was the goal scored against Sport Huancayo, from Peru, in a 5-0 rout by Timão at Neo Química Arena.

Luan and Corinthians’ latest games

Sport – 15 minutes

15 minutes Fluminense – did not play

did not play São Paulo – did not play

did not play International – did not play

did not play Chapecoense – did not play

did not play Strength – did not play

