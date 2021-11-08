Lucas Veríssimo has a ‘very serious injury’ and will defraud the Brazilian team – 11/07/2021

Benfica thrashed Braga by 6-1 this Sunday, in the Portuguese Championship, but left the pitch in Luz regretting the “very serious injury” of defender Lucas Veríssimo. The Brazilian had a problem with his right knee in the first half, left the field on a stretcher and left the match straight for the hospital.

“It was a brilliant victory for Benfica, Braga are not an easy opponent. Almost everything was good in this game. Unfortunately, not everything was good. Veríssimo’s injury is very serious”, revealed Benfica coach Jorge Jesus at the end of the match. clash, which featured two goals from Éverton Cebolinha.

Highlight of the Portuguese team in the current season, the former Santos defender is on the squad list of the Brazilian team for the games against Colombia and Argentina, in the Qatar World Cup qualifiers, on November 11 and 16, respectively. It was even expected in Brazil this Monday.

With Lucas Veríssimo’s injury, whose seriousness should be known in the next few hours, Tite will surely be forced to call a new defender to complete the group. Miranda (São Paulo), Diego Carlos (Sevilla), Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) and Samir (Udinese) are some of the main options for the coach at the moment.